Will there be The Better Sister season 2? Renewal status and more

The Better Sister, which premiered on May 29, 2025, introduced a suspenseful psychological thriller to Prime Video, starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks. Based on Alafair Burke's 2019 novel, the limited series explored the lives of two sisters in estrangement, Chloe Taylor and Nicky Macintosh, whose lives cross again following the killing of Chloe's husband.

Ad

With its suspenseful eight-episode arc and a finale full of surprises, betrayals, and skillful framing, the series has left audiences questioning: could there be something more to the story?

Directed by Craig Gillespie of Pam & Tommy fame and supported by a strong cast including Corey Stoll, Kim Dickens, and Lorraine Toussaint. The series' mix of slow-burn tension and domestic drama captivated viewers, leaving them pondering justice, survival, and the true meaning of family.

Ad

Trending

As of now, The Better Sister has not been renewed for Season 2 and continues to be a limited series on Prime Video.

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

Has The Better Sister been renewed for season 2?

Ad

As of now, The Better Sister has not been renewed for a second season. Prime Video released the show as a limited series, which traditionally signals a one-time storyline with a definitive arc. It closely follows Burke’s standalone novel, which does not have a sequel, suggesting that the story may have reached its intended conclusion.

That said, limited series renewals aren’t unheard of, especially when a show gains strong viewership or sparks widespread discussion after release.

Ad

Since The Better Sister first aired only recently, Amazon could still consider its performance before deciding on anything. Ratings among viewers, reviews from critics, and internet popularity are typically considered when conducting renewal negotiations, particularly in the current streaming era, where positive audience enthusiasm can determine the fate of a series.

Although there's no clear sign as yet that season two is planned, the door isn't closed either. For the time being, viewers will have to wait and observe whether Prime Video is keen on opening up the story beyond its initial boundaries.

Ad

What happened in The Better Sister season 1?

Ad

The Better Sister season 1 teased out a complex murder mystery surrounding the murder of Adam Macintosh (Corey Stoll), Chloe's husband and ex-husband to her sister Nicky. Along the way, old secrets are revealed about Adam's history of abuse, his involvement with a seedy corporate entity called the Gentry Group, and the complicated dynamics between the sisters.

Chloe, a high-powered magazine editor, has it all together. Nicky, a recovering addict and erstwhile screw-up, finds herself reluctantly back in Chloe's life when her son Ethan becomes a suspect in Adam's murder.

Ad

But the true driving force behind the story is the dynamic between the sisters, which shifts throughout. From distrust to uneasy partnership to ultimate familial loyalty, the sisters come back together in a way that seems both organic and most necessary.

The real murderer is Nicky, who killed in a fit of moral outrage when he found out Adam had been molesting Chloe. Ethan, caught up in the middle, tries to shield his mother. Meanwhile, Chloe devises an elaborate scheme to frame Bill Braddock (Matthew Modine), Adam’s boss and a Gentry Group co-conspirator, planting evidence and motive.

Ad

Other characters also contribute to complicating and advancing the plot. Detective Nancy Guidry (Kim Dickens), having nearly solved the mystery, is derailed by police politics and past bad behavior.

Lawyer Jake Rodriguez (Gabriel Sloyer), who is caught up in the Gentry Group cover-up, ends up dead, presumably murdered by the very group he had defected from. In a last-minute twist, the sisters choose to co-parent Ethan in New York, a choice reflecting their hard-won reconciliation.

Ad

With no loose ends anywhere in sight, The Better Sister is a finished show, self-contained and meticulously wrapped up. Nevertheless, if Prime Video decides to renew the series, it would not be the first time a limited series received new life through a second season.

Interested viewers can watch The Better Sister on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More