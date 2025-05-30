Will there be Your Friends and Neighbors season 2? Renewal status and more 

There has been a lot of speculation among fans about Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 since the first season finale dropped on May 30, 2025. The dark comedy created by Jonathan Tropper has kept fans invested in the spiraling life of hedge fund manager turned thief, Andrew Cooper, played by Jon Hamm.

The season ended with Cooper evading the police and seemingly cleaning most of the mess his decisions had created. However, in the final moments of the finale episode, Andrew was seen turning his back on his previous life. This left the possibility of a second season wide open.

Your Friends and Neighbors has already been renewed for a second season, as per Esquire. Executive producer Jonathan Tropper had already expressed his desire to make multiple seasons following Andrew Cooper and his quest to maintain his facade.

In a press release by Apple TV+ Press, Tropper stated:

"The support from everyone at Apple has been phenomenal, and the fact that they’ve ordered a second season before we aired our first is an incredible validation and a tribute to the work of this stellar cast, as well as the crew, writers, directors and producers who worked so hard to make this show what it is. We can’t wait for everyone to see it."

Read on to know more about Your Friends and Neighbors season 2.

There will be a Your Friends and Neighbors season 2

As mentioned above, the series has already been renewed for a second season. Apple TV+ has shown confidence in the project by renewing it while the first season was still in progress. Its popularity among the fans cemented the arrival of Your Friends and Neighbors season 2.

Deadline published a report on May 29, 2025, stating that the show's creator, Jonathan Trooper, discussed his future collaborations with Apple TV+. He mentioned that he was looking forward to making more seasons of Your Friends & Neighbors.

"Working with the entire team at Apple continues to be the single most creatively fulfilling collaboration of my career, and I’m looking forward to bringing Lucky and other new projects to the platform, while making more seasons of Your Friends & Neighbors," he added.

James Marsden will be joining the regular cast members in the upcoming season. The details about his character have not been revealed yet.

What is Your Friends and Neighbors about?

The has a crime drama premise presented in a black comedy narrative, making it a compelling watch for the viewers. The story follows Andrew Cooper, a disgraced hedge fund manager who, after losing his wealth, resorts to robbing and theft to maintain his status and wealthy appearance.

He also has to hide the truth from his ex-wife, played by Amanda Peet, his lover, played by Olivia Munn, and his children. So a large part of the narrative focuses on Cooper's relationship.

According to Apple TV+, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"When a financial titan (Jon Hamm) suddenly finds himself divorced and jobless, he starts robbing his wealthy neighbours to stay afloat."

The series stars Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Mark Tallman, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall, Isabel Marie Gravitt, Eunice Bae, Donovan Colan, and Aimee Carrero in prominent roles.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 will continue the twists and turns in Coop's life as he deals with the legal and social consequences of his criminal activities. As of now, no official release date has been announced. It is speculated that fans would have to wait at least a year to watch John Hamm back in action.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 and other films and TV series on Apple TV+.

