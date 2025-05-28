Who killed Paul Levitt in Your Friends & Neighbors? Explained

Your Friends & Neighbors is a dark comedy series that premiered on April 11, 2025, on Apple TV+.

The series centers on a murder mystery involving the death of Paul Levitt, played by Jordan Gelber. The protagonist, Andrew Cooper (Jon Hamm), is arrested for the murder. However, he is revealed to be innocent.

Paul's wife, Samantha, the housekeeper Elena, and others are presented as potential killers ahead of the season finale, which is slated to air on May 30, 2025.

The show's official synopsis, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"When a financial titan (Jon Hamm) suddenly finds himself divorced and jobless, he starts robbing his wealthy neighbors to stay afloat. Stealing from his own social circle strangely exhilarates him - but he gradually get tangled in a deadly web."

The show is created by Jonathan Tropper and produced by Chris Arruda. Tropper is also the show's executive producer alongside Evan Endicott, Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Josh Stoddard, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Yale.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

A look at Sam, Elena, and Nick as possible suspects in Your Friends & Neighbors

1) Samantha 'Sam' Levitt

Olivia Munn plays Your Friends & Neighbors (Image via Apple TV+)

Paul's ex-wife, Samantha, is the strongest suspect in Paul's murder. She received a $20 million life insurance settlement after her estranged husband's death, giving her a motive for committing the crime.

Also, Sam was out of town with her kids the night of the murder, which adds to the suspicion.

Her hatred for Paul and her lack of remorse at his death makes her look quite cold-hearted.

She may have hired a contract killer to finish the job and her lover, Cooper, may have ended up as collateral damage when he unexpectedly showed up at her place during the murder.

2) Elena Benavides

Aimee Carrero plays Elena in the Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors (Image via Apple TV+)

Nick's housekeeper, Elena, becomes Cooper's partner-in-crime after she catches him redhanded stealing from her boss.

Together, they rob the wealthy residents of the Westmont community and things sour between them right before Paul's murder.

Your Friends & Neighbors episode 3 revealed that she owns a gun. She also broke into Cooper's home while he was in prison and used his stolen cash to pay off her brother Chivo's debt.

It's not a stretch to imagine that she may have entered Sam's house to commit robbery and killed Paul after getting caught.

Furthermore, she was with Cooper a few hours before Paul's murder. As such, it's possible that she followed him back to Sam's house and ended up killing Paul somehow.

Also, her brother has connections to people in the drug cartel, who may have helped her cover up the crime and place the gun, the murder weapon, in Cooper's car trunk.

3) Nick Brandes

An image of Mark Tallman as Nick Brandes from Your Friends & Neighbors (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

Nick Brandes is Cooper's best friend who is currently dating his ex-wife, Mel. The NBA player makes for an unlikely suspect, but he does have motive to get rid of Coop.

Nick and Mel's relationship has been stagnant as Mel still harbors feelings for her ex-husband. Framing Cooper may be his way of clearing the path so that he can take his relationship with Mel to the next level.

It's also likely that Paul and Nick had some sort of business partnership that went south, leading to Nick taking the drastic step.

Also read: Your Friends and Neighbors episode 8 ending explained: Why did Mel get fired from her job?

Watch all episodes of Your Friends & Neighbors exclusively on Apple TV+.

