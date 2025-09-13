Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 continues to expand the Russo family’s story with new magical challenges and family conflicts. Episode 3, titled Howdy with a Trance of Gumballs, is the next installment in the 10-episode season. The series officially returned on September 12, 2025, with a two-episode premiere, and it airs weekly on Disney Channel.

All episodes will also arrive on Disney+ internationally starting October 8, 2025. Episode 3 plays a pivotal role in showing how Billie, Roman, and Milo handle the growing influence of Lord Morsus while Justin guides them through the Family Wizard Competition.

When does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 3 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Image via Disney Plus)

Episode 3 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 premieres on Friday, September 19, 2025, on Disney Channel in the United States. The release follows the show’s weekly schedule, which runs through October 17, 2025. Like the first two episodes, it will be available for streaming on Disney+ beginning October 8, 2025, for U.S. and select international markets.

Here are the release times across major regions:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) September 19, 2025 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) September 19, 2025 9:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) September 20, 2025 2:00 AM Central European Time (CET) September 20, 2025 3:00 AM Philippines (PHT) September 20, 2025 9:00 AM Australia (AEST) September 20, 2025 11:00 AM

After broadcast, the episode becomes available on-demand on Disney Channel platforms. Starting October 8, viewers worldwide can stream the season, including episode 3, on Disney+.

How many episodes is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 left with?

Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place consists of 10 episodes in total. With two episodes already released on September 12, episode 3 marks the third chapter. That leaves seven more episodes to air before the finale.

The season concludes on October 17, 2025, with a two-part finale titled The Wizard at the End of the World.

A brief recap of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 premiere

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Image via Disney Plus)

The season 2 premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place sets up family rivalries and larger dangers. In episode 1, Billie’s jealousy over Roman’s natural talent backfires when a curse transforms him into different ages. Justin reverses the damage, but the incident fuels tension between siblings.

At the same time, Minister Bigalow McFigglehorn, secretly controlled by Lord Morsus, plants a glowing object inside the Russo home, tying the family to his growing influence. Episode 2 introduces a changeling that drains wizard powers, forcing the Russos to unite their energy through Billie to defeat it.

Though the creature escapes, new twists emerge with Milo’s theft of a dragon egg and Piper’s prophetic paintings. These events link Billie directly to Lord Morsus’s prophecy.

Major events to expect from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 3

Billie confronts her prophecy role: Episode 3 continues Billie’s journey as she searches for answers about the prophecy. Her struggle becomes central as she weighs her rivalry with Roman and Milo against her role in stopping Lord Morsus.

After escaping in the premiere, the changeling’s presence remains unresolved. Episode 3 explores its movements outside the Russo household and how it might be used by Lord Morsus to undermine the family’s defenses. Justin manages three young wizards: Justin’s responsibility as mentor grows more complex. Roman and Milo’s new powers and Billie’s rising tension force him to balance his duties as head of the Family Wizard Competition training with protecting the family from outside threats.

What’s next for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Image via Disney Plus)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 3 sets the stage for the midseason episodes, which include Don’t Go Changeling My Heart and Spells Like Halloween Spirit. These episodes will bring back familiar faces, including Mr. Laritate and Mantooth, while continuing to introduce new characters like Piper, Gossip Stone, and Bella Bianchi.

The conflicts within the Russo household will run parallel with Lord Morsus’s growing plans, leading toward the two-part finale in October.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 airs weekly on Disney Channel through October 17, 2025, with global streaming available on Disney+ beginning October 8.

