Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 continues to expand the Russo family’s magical challenges, and fans are eager for the arrival of episode 5. Titled Spells Like Halloween Spirit, the upcoming installment airs on Friday, October 3, 2025.
With its mix of wizard training, family dynamics, and high-stakes competition, the new chapter explores Billie’s attempt to rekindle Justin’s Halloween spirit by taking him through past, present, and future celebrations. The second season features 10 episodes, releasing weekly on Disney Channel, with streaming available later on Disney+.
When does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 5 come out? Release time for all major time zones
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 5 premieres on Friday, October 3, 2025, exclusively on Disney Channel. Episodes also become available on Disney Channel On Demand shortly after broadcast. Beginning October 8, the second season’s episodes will also stream weekly on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets.
Here is the release time for episode 5 across key time zones:
Fans can watch Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 5 live on Disney Channel. For those who prefer streaming, the episodes will be added to Disney+ starting October 8, 2025.
How many episodes is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 left with?
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 has a total of 10 episodes. With episode 5 arriving on October 3, there will be five more episodes left before the season concludes. The release schedule is as follows:
- Episode 6 – October 10, 2025
- Episode 7 – October 17, 2025
- Episode 8 – October 24, 2025
- Episode 9 – October 31, 2025
- Episode 10 (Finale) – November 7, 2025
This marks a shorter season compared to the first, which had 21 episodes. Season 2 focuses on Billie adapting to life with the Russos while Justin trains Roman, Milo, and Billie for the Family Wizard Competition.
A brief recap for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 4
In episode 4, Billie continues to adjust to life with the Russos while facing another test from the wizard world, forcing her to question her powers and future. Justin struggles to balance mentoring her with his desire for a normal life, highlighting the tension between his two worlds.
Meanwhile, Roman and Milo step into bigger roles within the family, blending humor with sibling conflict that strengthens their bond. The episode also introduces a new magical artifact, tying the events to a larger storyline that builds momentum toward the season finale.
Major events to expect from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 5
- Billie takes Justin on a magical journey through Halloween past, present, and future. The goal is to help Justin reconnect with the holiday spirit he has abandoned in recent years.
- Roman and Milo experiment with new spells while preparing for the upcoming Family Wizard Competition. Their growing powers create additional tension inside the Russo household.
- A mysterious magical disturbance interrupts the family’s Halloween plans, suggesting that an unknown threat may be observing the Russos and their training progress.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 5, Spells Like Halloween Spirit, airs on October 3, 2025, on Disney Channel, with streaming beginning October 8 on Disney+. With only five episodes left, the season builds momentum toward the Family Wizard Competition and the growing challenges within the Russo family. Fans can tune in weekly to Disney Channel for new episodes and catch up on Disney+ to follow every spell, challenge, and revelation.