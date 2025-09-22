Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The next installment of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 arrives soon. Episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel. The episode will later be available on Disney+ internationally beginning October 8.

The series continues the story of Justin Russo, who steps away from wizardry until trainee Billie requires his guidance, drawing him back into the magical world. Season 2 shifts focus to Billie adjusting to life with the Russo family while balancing wizard responsibilities. The main cast includes Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, Mimi Gianopulos, and David Henrie, with recurring appearances from fan favorites and guest stars.

When does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Image via Disney)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 4 premieres on Friday, September 26, 2025. New episodes release weekly on Fridays through the season finale on October 17. Below is the release schedule across different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time (MT) 9:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) 11:00 p.m. UK Time (BST) 4:00 a.m. (Sept. 27) Central European Time (CET) 5:00 a.m. (Sept. 27) India Standard Time (IST) 8:30 a.m. (Sept. 27) Philippines Time (PHT) 11:00 a.m. (Sept. 27) Japan Standard Time (JST) 12:00 p.m. (Sept. 27) Australian Eastern Time (AET) 1:00 p.m. (Sept. 27)

New episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 air first on Disney Channel in the U.S. and release on Disney+ internationally starting October 8.

How many episodes are left in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2?

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Image via Disney)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 consists of 10 episodes. With three episodes already released, seven episodes remain, running weekly until the finale on October 17, 2025. This season has fewer episodes than season 1, which had 21.

A brief recap of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 3

Episode 3, titled Howdy with a Trance of Gumballs, premiered on September 19, 2025. The story follows Billie as she confronts an oracle’s prophecy that she will destroy the summer carnival. Determined to change the future, Billie takes drastic steps, pulling Roman, Milo, and Winter into the chaos.

Meanwhile, Mr. Laritate makes a return, adding ties to the original Wizards of Waverly Place. Guest star Freya Skye appears as Piper, whose predictions and artwork foreshadow Billie’s journey. The episode closes with Billie realizing that destiny may not be as easy to rewrite as she hoped.

Major events to expect from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 episode 4

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Image via Disney)

Billie continues adjusting to life with the Russos while facing another test from the wizard world, forcing her to question how much control she has over her powers and her future.

Justin grapples with the challenges of mentoring Billie as he balances his desire for a normal life with his responsibility to the wizard community.

Roman and Milo take on larger roles in the family dynamic, creating both comedic and dramatic moments that shape the siblings’ bond.

A new magical artifact is introduced, linking the episode to a larger arc that builds toward the season finale.

The second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has quickly established itself as both a continuation and a reinvention of the original Disney Channel hit. With Episode 4 set to premiere on September 26, 2025, the series continues to explore Billie’s struggles and Justin’s reluctant return to wizardry.

Seven episodes remain in the season, which promises more magical tests, family dynamics, and guest appearances that connect to the wider Wizards universe. As the story builds, each installment adds new layers, ensuring that the second season continues to hold a strong place in Disney Channel’s lineup.

