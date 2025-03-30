Wolf King season 1 soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

Wolf King season 1 is an animated epic fantasy-adventure television series released on March 20, 2025. Drawn from Curtis Jobling's Wereworld books, the show chronicles sixteen-year-old Drew Ferran's travels as he discovers he is the last alive member of a strong werewolf line.

Drew must confront the Lionlords and reclaim his rightful place as the wolf king. Wolf King season 1 can be streamed on Netflix. The soundtrack of Wolf King complements its action and emotional scenes. The music, composed by Thomas Haines, helps set the tone for the mystical world of Lyssia. The series features 30 original tracks in total.

The composer, Thomas Haines, has created a soundtrack for the series that captures the essence of Wolf King season 1. Below is a complete list of the songs featured in the first season of the series, along with their respective durations:

All songs from Wolf King season 1

Here is the complete list of every song used in the series. Every soundtrack is composed by Thomas Haines in Wolf King season 1.

A Hunter's Moon – 4:45

Fight or Flight – 4:35

The Map of Lyssia – 1:08

The Gates of Brackenholme – 0:41

Call of the Wolf – 1:15

This is an Excellent Place to Start – 1:12

Chancer – 1:20

The Lions – 0:55

The Transformation – 1:35

Communing – 2:24

That's Not Moss – 1:58

He's a Werelord – 1:16

What Beast Am I – 1:58

I Need You to Show Me a Sign – 2:14

Vala's Lair – 2:00

The Medicine is Working – 1:23

The Wildermen – 1:22

Orb Spider – 0:52

The Cold Coast – 0:40

Thanks for the Lesson – 1:24

The Bottle – 1:14

The Rescue – 4:56

The Ambush – 3:25

What Have They Done to You – 1:34

We Had a Deal – 2:13

Lyssia Needs You – 1:10

Trapped – 0:53

Keep Going – 0:51

Bast Arrival – 0:35

Credits – 0:55

Production and direction of the series

Wolf King is directed by Tom Brass and produced by Lime Pictures, Jellyfish Pictures, and Assemblage Entertainment. Jellyfish Pictures handles the animation in London, and Assemblage Entertainment in Mumbai.

The series' development started in early 2022 and saw its first teaser trailer released in September 2024. Wolf King season 1 brings together a talented team, including producers Curtis Jobling, Angelo Abela, Tim Compton, and Barry Quinn.

The production of Wolf King has been an intricate process. The initial 18 months of development were coordinated remotely despite the COVID-19 epidemic. Zoom and Microsoft Teams helped them animate Lyssia's imaginary world.

All about Wolf King

Sixteen-year-old Drew Ferran discovers his legacy as the last living werewolf in Wolf King. Drew must overthrow the Lionlords and recover his destiny as the wolf throne's true heir. In Lyssia, once ruled by werelords, the series follows Drew's emotional journey and fight against evil.

The show has a voice cast starring Louis Landau as Trent Ferran and Ceallach Spellman as Drew Ferran. Among the other noteworthy cast members are Kim Adis, David Yip, and Peter Serafinowicz. With detailed world-building and interesting characters, Wolf King season 1 presents a fascinating mix of action, adventure, and fantasy.

Wolf King season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

