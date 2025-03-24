Episode 6 of The White Lotus season 3 dropped on March 23, 2025, and it is all netizens are talking about. Written and directed by Mike White, the episode titled Denials delves into the aftermath of the previous episode's events while focusing on the Ratliff family and other guests at the luxury Thai resort.

Ad

However, one particular plot twist that they showed in the latest episode involving Lochlan and Saxon has not gone well with the fans. For instance, one fan said:

"you literally can’t just do that"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Some other fans have expressed similar sentiments.

"Their degeneracy knows no bounds." - another user wrote.

"I am not ok with the White Lotus" - another user added.

"white lotus took a turn for the unnecessarily strange" - another user mused.

"siblings inc*st plotline genuinely making me feel ill" - another user added.

Fans continued to express their disappointment about it.

Ad

"Season 3 of White Lotus is just God awful" - another user mused.

"I was trying not to throw up the ENTIRE EPISODE" - another user wrote.

"to say this episode is disturbing would be an understatement to say the least" - another user added.

"white lotus is losing me with the inc*st plotline" - another user wrote.

Ad

The show has always been quite unconventional, but Lochlan crossing boundaries with Saxon during the boat party was certainly quite unexpected considering they are brothers by blood.

It has to be noted that the brothers got involved with each other in Chloe's presence.

Also read: Where was The White Lotus season 3 filmed? Filming locations explored

Patrick Schwarzenegger had no idea what was in store for his character in The White Lotus

Expand Tweet

Ad

The scandalous kiss between Patrick Schwarzenegger's Saxon Ratliff and Sam Nivola's Lochlan Ratliff was only the teaser of the boundaries their relationship was going to cross.

However, Schwarzenegger was not aware of what was in store for his character when he landed the role in The White Lotus season 3.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly dated March 23, 2025, he said:

"First off, I was ecstatic. It was such a surreal moment for me to get the audition and to actually book the job because at that point we just had audition sides. We didn't have the script and we didn't really know what we were getting into."

Ad

Looking back, he admitted that he should have known something like this would be there. He said:

"I mean, we had an idea, it's The White Lotus and there's going to be something crazy. And then I started to read the scripts and, yeah, when I got to episode 5 and episode 6, it was like, 'Whoa. This is wild. This is crazy.'"

Ad

That said, Schwarzenegger also claimed that he was not nervous to bring such a controversial idea to screen because he trusts Mike White.

"I have full faith and trust in Mike White and his writing and what he's done so successfully on other seasons and on other shows. I remember him texting me and being like, 'It's going to be great.' And it's going to start a conversation. And you know what, I have to see it — I haven't seen it yet — but I think it'll be fun and funny and it'll be very White Lotus."

Ad

Also read: All actors who made a cameo in The White Lotus Season 3

The White Lotus is available to stream on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback