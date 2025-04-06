"You need some gum" - When Josie Bissett opened up about her on-screen romance with Jack Wagner on When Calls the Heart

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, published on April 8, 2018, Josie Bissett, who played AJ Foster in seasons 4 and 5 of When Calls the Heart, spoke about her relationship with Jack Wagner behind the scenes.

After she revealed that the two shared a friendly bond off-screen as well, she was asked if that made things weird for them as they shared a romantic relationship onscreen and recently shared a kiss. To that, Bissett said that there was no awkwardness between them while filming such scenes. She said:

“No! The only reason it would ever be awkward is if he had onions or something, or I did, and I'm like, ‘Hey, you need some gum, or I need some."

What did Josie Bissett say about playing AJ Foster in When Calls The Heart?

During her conversation with Entertainment Tonight mentioned before, Josie Bissett revealed that she enjoyed playing AJ's character because of her characteristic traits. Not only that, she also revealed that she enjoyed playing the character more because she and Jack Wagner, who plays Billy Avery in the show, share a very good bond. Talking about the same, she said:

“[AJ] is just so fun to play. She's feisty and strong and I love playing that with Jack [Wagner] because we have that banter back and forth... and in this, it's amped up more, so it's fun."

Talking about her friendship with Jack Wagner, Josie Bissett said:

“We feel like we've known each other forever, we have, we have that in common, the show, and the people that we know, so there was already this trust factor. And, we just also have similar personalities as far as sense of humor and not taking things too seriously.”

Josie Bissett also elucidated how she believes that her and Jack's relationship offscreen was always one of ease. She spoke about their understanding and getting each other and a bond that can only be described as one shared by a brother and sister who share a telepathic bond where the one person knows what the other is thinking by just having a look at them.

Bissett explained that they spend a lot of time together on set for When Calls The Heart, adding that they often speak in between takes. She also disclosed that the two stars tend to share meals during breaks, thus shedding light on their close off-screen bond.

Who is Josie Bissett?

Josie Bissett, real name, Jolyn Christine Heutmaker, was born on October 5, 1970, in Seattle, Washington, US. Bissett started her career in modeling at the tender age of 12. She gradually transitioned to acting later, and one of her earliest performances was in the 1989 film Hitcher in the Dark, where she acted as Daniela Foster. After her standout performance in the movie, she also appeared in various other film and television roles.

Some of the movies that she has acted in are Book of Love (1990), Mikey (1992), and Operation Chromite (2016). Some of the television series that she has acted in are The Wedding March (1990-1991), Melrose Place (1992-1999), and The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008-2013).

