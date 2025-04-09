"You should thank your lucky stars that you’re guest-starring on a TV show"- When Parker Posey opened up about being an independent film star

Those who have seen a lot of 1990s independent movies would know Parker Posey well. The actress has appeared in gems like Dazed and Confused (1993), Party Girl, and The Doom Generation, among many others. For others, The White Lotus may ring a bell. Posey was among the main cast for the third season of the anthological HBO series.

Parker Posey is among the best-regarded stars in the independent film industry but she too, felt like she would be forgotten if she did not do renowned roles in mainstream bodies of work. In an interview from 2012 with The New York Times, Posey discussed this risk of being forgotten and how she felt that the best thing an actress like her could do was appear as a guest star in TV shows, which would ensure they still have work.

When asked if she ever felt she would be forgotten, Parker Posey responded:

"You get to work. But a lot of people of my generation, who are part of the independent-film scene, the option is just to be a guest star on TV. That’s it. And you should thank your lucky stars that you’re guest-starring on a TV show. At least you’re working. At least you’re out there."

She further elaborated on how she felt she was luckier than many of her co-stars but also how she had earned it.

"I got lucky. But also, I deserve to get lucky"- Parker Posey on being a seasoned inions in dependent actor

Independent actors often have it harder than mainstream actors, primarily because of the limited reach of the medium. They tend to rely on mainstream exposure to get ahead in their careers. While that may not explicitly be the case for Parker Posey, who has done some mainstream roles in the past, she still claimed she was lucky in landing those.

Discussing this in the same interview in 2012, the actress said:

"I got lucky. But also, I deserve to get lucky. I’ve been working so hard. I’m seasoned, at this point. I’m a grown woman. I’m not chomping on painkillers and drinking booze. I’m not right for a lot of things. It’s not really my essence to be running down the street with a gun arresting Vince Vaughn or Vincent D’Onofrio and be like, “Get in the car.” [pauses] I would totally do that. “Get in the car.” [laughs]"

With her appearance in The White Lotus, and especially in such a memorable role, Posey has set another milestone in her brilliant career, which is filled with big achievements like nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and an Independent Spirit Award.

Over her career, even after she started taking on more mainstream roles, she continued to act in small independent features.

What role did Parker Posey play in The White Lotus season 3?

In the third season of the acclaimed The White Lotus, Posey took on the role of Violet Ratliff, the matriarch of a wealthy North Carolina family, who are vacationing in Thailand, apparently to aid in their daughter's research.

Her accent and behavior (which included a lot of pill-popping) has gone viral since the series was released and her portrayal is already being hailed as one of the best in the series.

All the episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are now streaming on Max. Stay tuned for more updates.

