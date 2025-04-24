Young Sheldon: All seasons ranked

Young Sheldon is the prequel to The Big Bang Theory that explores the life of Sheldon Cooper long before he became the eccentric physicist. Set in East Texas around the late 1980s and early 1990s, the show follows Sheldon as a precocious child prodigy starting high school at just nine years old.

The series ran for seven seasons. It debuted on CBS in September 2017 and wrapped up in May 2024. Supported by a great ensemble cast including Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr., Montana Jordan as Georgie, and Raegan Revord as Missy, Iain Armitage shines as young Sheldon Cooper.

From awkward childhood to teenage independence, each season captures Sheldon's development while simultaneously developing the arcs of the Cooper family.

Now that the final season has aired, it’s time to look back and rank all seven seasons of Young Sheldon, from the quirky beginnings to the emotional farewell.

Disclaimer: This list is based solely on the personal opinion of the author and does not represent a definitive ranking or reflect any official rankings.

Ranking all seasons of Young Sheldon

7) Season 1

Young Sheldon season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Young Sheldon's first season set the stage for what would eventually be a well-loved show. Sheldon Cooper was introduced to viewers as a socially awkward but smart nine-year-old running the corridors of high school.

The season emphasized his first encounters with teachers, peers, and his devoted Christian mother, Mary.

Although the season added appeal and a new viewpoint to a well-known character, it mostly depended on Sheldon's idiosyncrasies to drive the comedy.

At times, it fought for tonal balance and went into expected family sitcom territory. The novelty of viewing Sheldon's childhood nevertheless won this season accolades.

6) Season 3

Young Sheldon (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Season 3 of Young Sheldon explored changing family dynamics with a stronger focus on emotional growth. After Dr. Sturgis’s breakdown, Mary feared Sheldon might follow the same path, while Sheldon sought new ways to challenge himself academically, sometimes going overboard.

Mary struggled to balance her faith with her son's logic, creating tension at home.

Georgie stepped into a bigger role, discovering a knack for sales and early business ventures. Missy also shined through her baseball arc and growing independence.

While some subplots felt underdeveloped, the season laid important groundwork, particularly for George Sr. and the family’s evolving bonds.

5) Season 5

Young Sheldon (Image via Netflix)

Season 5 found its emotional sweet spot by exploring the Cooper family's flaws with heart. The tone changed toward drama from the moment Sheldon and Missy fled and Mary got bad news about George Sr., but the show's trademark humor remained.

While Mary fought to combine faith, parenthood, and a gradually disintegrating marriage, George Sr.'s health issues and secrecy loomed large.

Moreover, Sheldon’s increasing independence, Georgie’s life-altering decisions, and Meemaw’s illegal activities provided equal parts suspense and humor.

Season 5 remained anchored in warmth even as it boldly addressed difficult topics of bitterness, betrayal, and unspoken love.

4) Season 2

Still from the trailer of season 2 (Image via YouTube/Prime Video India)

Young Sheldon season 2 struck a more assured and sincere balance of comedy and emotion. The plot evolved as the characters grew to balance unusual scientific pranks with more profound family relationships.

Sheldon’s story was made more complicated by his social difficulties and academic conflicts, especially with young prodigy Paige. Meemaw's larger part, on the other hand, had emotional depth as well as comic appeal.

Standout episodes featured Sheldon trying to construct a nuclear reactor, battling a paper route, and tearing apart a refrigerator to silence its buzz.

While Mary's crisis of faith and George Sr.'s parenting struggles anchored the program in emotional reality, his envy of Paige, gallbladder surgery, and a class president campaign highlighted his development.

3) Season 4

Young Sheldon season 4 (Image via YouTube/Prime Video India)

Season 4 marked a major shift for the show as the boy genius officially entered college at age 11. The change, however, was not smooth. Sheldon questioned whether he was really ready and fell into a breakdown just after high school graduation.

From a summer job at a train museum to conflicts with a no-nonsense philosophy professor, college life pushed Sheldon in ways high school could never do.

All the while negotiating freshman orientation, lab assistant rivalries, and wooing fellow prodigy Paige, he even experienced existential dread (with Meemaw's assistance) and attempted to blend in with older peers.

Still, the season didn't ignore the remaining Coopers. Mary juggled faith and identity, Georgie investigated business plans and near-parenthood anxieties, and Missy went through the emotional rollercoaster of middle school.

Meemaw even engaged in improbable friendships and science experiments.

2) Season 6

Young Sheldon season 6 (Image via Prime Video)

Young Sheldon season 6 started with George Sr. getting Meemaw and Georgie out of jail, and Mary struggling with her church separation. Mandy's entrance created friction, particularly as she moved in with Meemaw.

Sheldon, on the other hand, had difficulties ranging from developing a college database to dealing with its failure all under the preparation for a life-altering summer in Germany.

The season also looked at Missy's defiant attitude, Mary's and George Sr.'s delicate reconciliation, and Georgie's obligations as a father. The narrative was deepened by Iain Armitage and Zoe Perry's exceptional performances.

1) Season 7

Young Sheldon season 7 (Image via Prime Video)

The final season delivered a poignant and emotional conclusion, culminating in George Sr.’s death and Sheldon’s departure for Caltech. Each character reached a significant turning point, with Missy embracing newfound confidence, Mary grappling with loss, and the family navigating their relationships.

While the season included nostalgic moments, it focused primarily on the emotional growth of the characters.

Season 7 balanced the show's legacy with its inevitable closure. Sheldon’s academic challenges, Missy’s maturity, and Meemaw’s gambling troubles all contributed to the season’s depth.

The two-part finale, which featured the return of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, perfectly tied together the storylines, delivering a heartfelt farewell to the Coopers and bringing Young Sheldon to a fitting and emotional close.

Over seven seasons, the show evolved from a whimsical spin-off to a story about a young genius and his relationship with his family. It began as a light-hearted look into a boy's life but developed into something more profound and relevant.

All episodes and seasons of Young Sheldon are available for online streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

