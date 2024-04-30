7 Best Disc Golf shoes to avail in 2024

Disc golf shoes are specially designed footwear to meet the demands of the sport. Disc golf is an outdoor sport gaining popularity worldwide, demands both skill and proper equipment for players to navigate the diverse terrains of its courses effectively. Among the essential gear for disc golf enthusiasts, the right footwear stands out as an important element in achieving peak performance and comfort during the play.

Disc golf shoes combine features such as traction, stability, durability, and waterproofing to provide players with the support and confidence needed to tackle various landscapes, from wooded trails to open fields.

Disclaimer: This article reflects only the writer's opinions. Please tell us if we missed anything in the comments.

Best Disc Golf shoes

Adidas Terrex AX4 GTX

Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof

KEEN Targhee III Waterproof

Salomon XA Pro 3D V8 GTX

New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail v1

Columbia Crestwood Waterproof

Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX

HOKA ONE ONE Speedgoat 4 GTX

1) Adidas Terrex AX4 GTX

Adidas Terrex AX4 GTX (Image via Adidas)

Adidas promises a robust solution for outdoor enthusiasts with the Terrex AX4 GTX. These disc golf shoes are tailor-made for demanding activities like disc golf, boasting impressive traction and durability. The inclusion of a Gore-Tex membrane ensures waterproofing, providing peace of mind in various weather conditions.

Available on the Adidas website and major retailers, the price point falls between $100 to $150, making them accessible to many. One notable advantage is their reliable waterproofing, keeping feet dry even in wet terrain, coupled with excellent grip for stability during gameplay. However, some users have reported a slight stiffness initially, which may require a brief break-in period.

2) Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof

Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof (Image via Amazon)

Merrell's Moab 2 Waterproof shoes are engineered to withstand the rigors of outdoor adventures, including disc golf. Designed primarily for hiking, their waterproof construction translates well to disc golf courses. These disc golf shoes can be purchased on the Merrell website and various online platforms, typically priced between $100 to $140.

The shoes excel in providing comfort and reliable waterproofing, ensuring feet stay dry even in damp conditions. However, some users have raised concerns about durability over time, suggesting potential issues with long-term wear and tear.

3) KEEN Targhee III Waterproof

KEEN Targhee III Waterproof (Image via Keen)

KEEN's Targhee III Waterproof shoes are crafted to deliver durability and support for a range of outdoor pursuits, including disc golf. Featuring a waterproof membrane and rugged outsole, they offer dependable protection against the elements. Available on the KEEN website and through retailers, prices range from $130 to $150.

Users commend these disc golf shoes' comfort and waterproofing capabilities, though some find them on the heavier side. Despite this drawback, their durability and reliable waterproofing make them a solid choice for enthusiasts seeking performance and protection during disc golf sessions.

4) New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail v1

Salomon XA Pro 3D V8 GTX (Image via Amazon)

New Balance introduces the Fresh Foam More Trail v1 shoes as a comfortable and supportive option for trail running and hiking enthusiasts. Featuring Fresh Foam cushioning technology, they promise a plush feel with every step.

These disc golf shoe can be purchased on the New Balance website and through various retailers, typically priced between $120 to $150.

Their standout features include exceptional comfort and cushioning, ideal for prolonged wear during disc golf outings. However, some users have expressed concerns about their durability over time, suggesting potential issues with long-term usage.

5) Columbia Crestwood Waterproof

New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail v1 (Image via Amazon)

Columbia's Crestwood Waterproof shoes are marketed as a reliable choice for traction and durability during outdoor activities, including disc golf. Equipped with a waterproof membrane and rugged outsole, they offer protection against wet conditions.

Available on the Columbia website and through retailers, these shoes are priced affordably, typically ranging from $80 to $100. The key strengths of these disc golf shoes include affordability and effective waterproofing. However, some users have encountered sizing issues, emphasizing the importance of trying them on for a proper fit before purchasing.

6) Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX

Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX (Image via Inov8

Inov-8 presents the Roclite G 345 GTX shoes as a versatile option for outdoor adventurers, boasting exceptional grip and durability. Enhanced with a graphene-infused outsole, they promise long-lasting performance.

Available on the Inov-8 website and select retailers, prices for these golf shoes shoes range from $150 to $180. Noteworthy advantages of these disc golf shoes include their impressive grip and lightweight design, which contribute to enhanced agility during disc golf play.

However, some users may find the price point relatively high compared to other options on the market.

7) HOKA ONE ONE Speedgoat 4 GTX

HOKA ONE ONE Speedgoat 4 GTX (Image via Amazon)

HOKA ONE ONE introduces the Speedgoat 4 GTX shoes as a blend of cushioning and traction tailored for trail running enthusiasts. With a Gore-Tex membrane ensuring waterproofing, they provide reliable protection against wet conditions.

These disc golf shoes are available on the HOKA ONE ONE website and through various retailers, typically priced between $160 to $180. Their standout features include exceptional cushioning and effective waterproofing, making them well-suited for prolonged wear during disc golf outings. However, some users have reported a narrow fit, which could potentially pose discomfort for individuals with wider feet.

Selecting the right pair of disc golf shoes is essential for players looking to enhance their performance and enjoyment on the course. From waterproofing to grip and durability, each shoe offers unique features tailored to meet the demands of disc golfing across diverse terrains.

Whether it's the stability and traction of the HOKA ONE ONE Speedgoat 4 GTX or the lightweight design of the Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX, players have a range of options to suit their preferences and playing style.

With the top seven disc golf shoes of 2024 at their disposal, players can step onto the course prepared to navigate any obstacle and enjoy the thrill of the game to the fullest.