7 most expensive Vans sports sneakers of 2024 (Updated list)

Widely known for their high-quality design, some of the most expensive Vans sports sneakers are popular among athletes as they provide excellent traction and grip. This leading sneaker brand has earned a strong reputation in the sports sneaker industry, particularly among skateboarders and bike riders who value the brand for well-made footwear.

The brand's history began in the 1970s when its signature slip-on shoes quickly became a symbol of comfort and style. Vans continues to push the boundaries, collaborating with designers and artists to create innovative designs.

The most expensive Vans sports sneakers cater to a wide range of preferences, ensuring that every customer can find a shoe to suit their needs.

7 most expensive Vans sports sneakers to lookout for

Sportskeeda has listed some of the most expensive Vans sports sneakers to lookout for:

Ultrarange Neo VR3 shoe

Old Skool Primary Check Shoe

VAN Standard Zip Snow MTE boots

Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoe

VAN Men’s Sneaker Fimore Trainers

VAN Lowland Mid ComfyCush JMP Shoe

Vans Wayvee Glow Skulls Shoe

1. UltraRange Neo VR3 Shoe

UltraRange Neo VR3 Shoe (Image via Vans)

It is critical to understand the features and benefits of Vans' UltraRange Neo VR3 Shoe. Customers can select a style that most closely matches their preferences from a range of colors. For those looking for a versatile footwear option, these sneakers offer outstanding value, skillfully combining style and utility.

Some of the most expensive Vans sports sneakers combine comfort and style in the ideal ratio, making them appropriate for both casual wear and light athletic activities. One can purchase these running shoes for $129 from the brand’s official website.

2. Old Skool Primary Check Shoe

Old Skool Primary Check Shoe (Image via Vans)

Skateboarders hold the Old Skool Primary Check Shoe in high regard because of its remarkable durability and performance. These shoes' cushioned collars and reinforced toe caps provide the support and protection needed for skating.

The sturdy construction of the shoes ensures they can survive the rough and demanding nature of skateboarding. Customer reviews often highlight the durability of Vans skate shoes and how well they withstand abrasions and general wear and tear from repeated skating sessions.

Being one of the most expensive Vans sports sneakers, their reliable grip and comfortable fit make them a great choice for both amateur and professional skateboarders. Purchase these shoes for $75 from the brand’s official website.

3. Vans Standard Zip Snow MTE Boot

Vans Standard Zip Snow MTE Boot (Image via Vans)

The Vans Standard Zip Snow MTE Boots are perfect for runners who wish to move quickly and with agility because of their lightweight construction. They feature state-of-the-art support and cushioning technology to increase comfort and reduce joint strain while running.

The ideal mix of lightness and support allows for a smooth, efficient running experience. These boots are a great choice for improving quickness and agility while lowering joint strain because they offer runners comfort and performance. Purchase these shoes from Vans’ official website for $175.

4. Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoe

Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoe (Image via Vans)

Vans Slip-On Checkerboard Shoe combines fashion and functionality for athletes. During challenging gameplay, the risk of damage is reduced by the stability, traction, and ankle support these shoes offer.

As one of the most expensive Vans sports sneakers, the Vans Slip-On Checkerboard Shoe puts comfort, traction, and stability first, providing golfers with the support they need to confidently navigate the course. The sport is more enjoyable and performs better thanks to its design. These shoes are available for $69 on the brand’s official website.

5. Vans Men's Sneaker Fimore Trainers

Vans Men's Sneaker Fimore Trainers (Image via Vans)

The Vans Men's Sneaker Fimore Trainers are appropriate for both gym enthusiasts and athletes because they can be used for a variety of fitness routines. These shoes are suitable for a variety of exercises because of their design, which offers stability and support.

Cross-training sneakers from Vans are made to withstand and survive demanding workouts. Their exceptional breathability and comfort help to keep your feet warm and comfortable even during strenuous activities. Find these shoes on Amazon for $65.

6. Vans Lowland Mid ComfyCush JMP Shoe

Vans Lowland Mid ComfyCush JMP Shoe (Imgae via Vans)

The Vans Lowland Mid ComfyCush JMP Shoes are among the most expensive Vans sports sneakers made specifically for tennis players, featuring characteristics that cater to their demands. On the court, these sneakers provide stability for rapid lateral movements and abrupt stops.

Reviews from tennis players demonstrate how these Vans tennis sneakers enhance play and lower the chance of injury. Purchase these shoes for $65 from Vans’ official website.

7. Vans Wayvee Glow Skulls Shoe

Vans Wayvee Glow Skulls Shoe (Image via Vans)

For golfers, Vans provides stylish and functional footwear solutions. The brand offers fashionable and comfortable options on the course, like the Vans Wayvee Glow Skulls Shoe. Since these Vans Golf Shoes are waterproof, players can concentrate on their game instead of worrying about the weather.

With improved durability and protection, this waterproof feature helps the golfer focus on their game. These sneakers are available on the brand's official website for $110.

Some of the most expensive Vans sports sneakers meet the needs of a variety of athletes. These shoes, known for their durability and style, are available in a wide range of colors and designs, making them perfect for several sporting activities and outfits.

