Adidas Garwen Spzl " Cardboard" shoes: Detailed look

Adidas is gearing up to launch its years-old Garwen Spzl shoes. To celebrate the decade anniversary of the Spzl series, Adidas has unveiled the Decade pack, featuring reimagined versions of four iconic silhouettes. The pack includes the Garwen Spzl, the Lacombe Spzl, the Blackburn Spzl, and the Ardwick Spzl.

Taking inspiration from the Adidas Brisbane leisure shoes, the Adidas Garwen shoe came to the footwear realm in 2017. Later, the shoe got the touches from rock star Noel Gallagher, adding enticing flairs to the sneakers.

The upcoming colorway of Adidas Garwen incorporates light brown, putty, and gum hues, creating a subtle color tone. Along with the leather upper, it features suede accents, a perforated toe box, and trefoil branding.

The Garwen Spzl shoe is slated to be launched on May 24, and it will be retailing with a price tag of $140.

Features analysis of Adidas Garwen Spzl "Cardboard" shoes

The Adidas Spezial line is deeply rooted in the brand's sporting heritage. It also reflects the brand's evolution from a purely sports-focused company to a lifestyle brand. The Adidas Garwen shoes are one of the notable pieces from the Adidas Spezial line, paying homage to the 1970s Freizeit collection of the brand.

This shoe lineup is significant for the brand as it was the very first venture of Adidas into leisure clothing and footwear. The first shoe of the Garwen Spzl draws inspiration from Adidas Brisbane, a classic model from the past.

This version boasts leather uppers, a moccasin-like toebox detail, and a robust rubber outsole designed for comfort and traction. The Garwen SPZL’s design seamlessly blends heritage and modernity, showcasing the timeless appeal of Adidas' past designs.

In the very first year, rockstar Noel Gallagher collaborated with Adidas and chose the Garwen Spzl for his signature shoe. Gallagher's vintage Adidas Brisbane shoe was designed by the Adidas Spzl team which created a new Garwen shoe.

In an interview with the Independent, Noel said:

"I'm not into cars, not into jewellery and all that kind of thing, and I had loads of guitars, so I set off on a quest to collect Adidas trainers. I had silly amounts - you couldn't open a cupboard without 20 pairs of Adidas trainers falling out. I kept the best ones back, I've probably got about 20 or 30 real vintage pairs, and I put the rest back out there - I gave them to charity shop."

The Cardboard shoe features perforation on the toe box while it has the suede overall on the mudguard. The thick gum sole in a dark color created a contrast. On the lateral panel, the Adidas logo is placed, where dark accent infusion accentuates the brand logo.

Through the Confirm app, the four shoes of the Decade pack will be released on May 24. The Garwen Spzl shoe will cost $140.

