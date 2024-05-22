Air Jordan 9 Golf Barons shoes: Detailed look

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-operated Jumpman label recently released Air Jordan 9 Golf Barons sneakers. This latest colorway of the Air Jordan 9 Golf variant is entirely decked in a Black/Metallic Red Bronze/White palette.

The Barons colorway of the Nike Air Jordan 9 Golf sneakers most recently stepped into the sneaker market and is currently available for purchase. These shoes are marked with a selling price label of $230 per pair. They are currently available for purchase via Nike's online stores. Both men's and women's sizes are offered for sale.

More details about the Nike Air Jordan 9 Golf Barons sneakers

Here's a closer look at the Air Jordan 9 Golf Barons sneakers (Image via Nike) Another look at the sole units of the sneakers (Image via NikeAnother look at the sole units of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

There is a particular place in Michael Jordan's illustrious career for the Air Jordan 9, which is most prominently connected with his brief journey into the world of competitive baseball. After Michael Jordan had retired from the National Basketball Association for the first time in 1993, he signed with the Birmingham Barons, which was the minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Over the course of this time period, Jordan was seen wearing a variety of Air Jordan 9 hues that were customized to match the colors of the Barons' team. During the month of May, the heritage of Michael Jordan's baseball career is going to be commemorated through the introduction of the Air Jordan 9 Golf Barons PE. This sneaker is a clear reference to a colorway that Jordan sported on the field that was re-engineered for golf.

In addition to this tribute to the Barons, the Jordan 1 Low OG will be designed with a color scheme that is evocative of the colors used by the Barons team. The Air Jordan 9 Golf Barons features a sumptuous all-black upper that combines silky leather with lush suede on the mudguard.

This combination creates a luxurious appearance and feel for the shoe. The lace set as well as the sockliner both include white elements that contrast with one another and are merged effortlessly. While everything is going on, the infamous number 45, which was Jordan's number during his time playing baseball, is proudly printed on the heel of the shoe in a gothic script.

To show respect to Jordan's dual-sport career, the insole contains a pinstripe arrangement that is evocative of the uniforms worn by the Barons. On the right shoe, there is a 45, and on the left foot, there is a vintage Jumpman.

The shoe features a golf-ready outsole that is fitted with replaceable spikes, which guarantees the best possible grip and performance when they are out on the course.

The description of these golf shoes on Swoosh’s site reads,

“MJ’s baseball tenure brought about an incomparable buzz to the sports world. Every swing, shag and stolen base was scrutinized. In addition to the baseball fields of Birmingham, he created fascinating moments on the courts of Chicago and numerous golf courses around the world.”

The functionality of the golf-friendly insoles is underlined by Swoosh’s site in the following words,

“We upgraded the insole to a memory foam that sits directly under your foot for extra cushioning, made to walk 18 holes or more. Full-length foam offers the soft, supportive ride you’ve come to expect in Jordan golf.”

Don’t miss out on the Air Jordan 9 Golf Barons sneakers that are currently available.

