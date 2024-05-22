Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 3 Rising sneakers: Detailed look

Zion Williamson and Michael Jordan's Jumpman label unveiled the look of their advanced Jordan Zion 3 sneaker model a few months ago. For the latest makeup, the duo outfitted the model in a "Rising" ensemble. This latest iteration of the Zion 3 sneaker model will be decked in a Bleached Coral/Pale Ivory/Glacier Blue/Crimson Tint color palette.

The Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 3 Rising sneakers were recently launched by the Swoosh label on May 15, 2024. These basketball shoes are offered in both adult and big kid sizes, marked with selling price labels of $140 and $110, respectively. They are available for purchase both in Nike's online and offline stores.

More details about the Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 3 Rising sneakers

Here's another look at the shoe (Image via Nike)

Despite the fact that Zion Williamson and the Pelicans are nearing the end of their season, the enthusiasm continues off the court with the newest addition to Zion's footwear lineup. A fresh version of the Jordan Zion 3, dubbed Rising, was released earlier in May by the Jordan Brand. Introducing a gradient design that is both subtle and intriguing, this version follows the vivid Orchid shade that was previously released.

The description of Jordan Zion 3 Rising sneakers on the Nike site reads,

“Every challenge Zion faces—intense training, the team at the other end of the court, or even gravity itself—you know he's gonna rise above. This version of the Zion 3, with its dreamy gradient fade, channels the energy that comes with every new day. And the performance tech gives you the assist you need when getting low and going high.”

The Jordan Zion 3 features a unique gradient effect that transitions from a light pink at the toe to a cream color in the middle, and finally to a baby blue at the heel.

The top's most notable feature is the mud splash overlay, which is a design element that was precisely scanned from a mud splash created by Zion. This particular design aspect appears in a translucent sheen that highlights the gradient that is underneath.

The sockliner is baby blue, and the tonal cream laces reflect the tones found on the neoprene tongue. Zion Williamson's emblem is featured on the heel of this customized model, and a traditional Jumpman insignia is displayed on the tongue flap.

Both of these branding elements lend distinctive touches to the shoe. The basketball shoe is constructed for performance, with a drop-in React midsole that provides responsive padding. The functionality of the advanced Formula23 foam, which is incorporated in this model, is underlined on the brand’s site as:

“For improved ground feel, we dropped in some Formula23 foam. It's soft and responsive underfoot, helping you stay low in your movements.”

Here's a closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

Additionally, the gradient extends onto the rubber outer sole unit, which helps to preserve the design's thematic flow. The herringbone-patterned sole unit is also highlighted by the Swoosh in the following manner:

“Herringbone traction on the outsole helps you grip the court with every step, and a foam carrier in the midsole adds support for your ankle and heel.”

Don't miss out on the newly launched Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 3 Rising sneakers that are easily available for purchase from the Nike site.

