The best athleisure brands have a huge following because their products are quality, breathable, durable, and trendy. These brands appeal to a wide customer base because they offer innovative products that combine the best aspects of athletic and leisure wear.

As a result, clothing pieces that were once considered only for sporting activities have made their way into the streets, making it possible for individuals to go about their daily activities feeling comfortable and unrestricted,

6 Best athleisure brands to check out in 2024

According to reviews from experts, athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the following athleisure brands are the best of 2024:

Adidas Originals

Alo

Fear of God Essentials

New Balance

Sporty and Rich

Lululemon

1) Adidas Originals

The Adidas Originals, created by Adidas, the German multinational corporation, offers street-inspired casual wear and sportswear including sneakers, sweatshirts, leggings, sports bras and others for men and women.

The Athleisure brand's Heritage line pays homage to Adidas' iconic designs with their athleisure wear divided into two categories: Superstar and Adicolor.

The brand's products are designed by the Adidas brand itself and the brand has collaborated with celebrities like Pharrell Williams and Rita Ora. The brand's best-selling products include the Y3 Stretch Terry Crew Sweatshirt and the Adibreak pants.

The brand's products sell between $22 for Trefoil crew socks and $250 for Terry Crew sweatshirts on their website.

2) Alo

Alo is regarded as one of the best athleisure brands. The American brand is said to offer comfortable and diverse athleisure items that are modern, quality, and durable.

The luxury brand is popularly known for its Yoga apparel and fitness-related clothing and bases its production on sustainable practices, extensive production processes, ethical ideologies, and targeted marketing.

The brand's street-to-studio designs have been spotted on celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. Some of the brand's bestsellers include the Accolade crewneck pullover and the Airbrush Streamlined dress.

Alo's product prices range from $24 for throwback socks to $128 for a streamlined dress.

3) Fear of God Essentials

Fear of God Essentials is a sub-brand created from Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God. The streetwear and athleisure brand offers a broad range of athletic unisex clothing including running shorts, t-shirts, sweatpants, and others.

The brand grew in popularity due to its commitment to relatively affordable products that are also quality and innovative in design. The label is recognized for its subtle and understated designs, and use of soft hues that allow for versatility.

Additionally, Fear of God Essentials has collaborated with other brands including New Era, Converse, and others, to create limited editions of athletic and gym wear,

Some of the brand's bestsellers include the Crinkle nylon running shorts and sweatpants. The brand's products sell between $45 for a crewneck T-shirt and $240 for a nylon-filled shirt jacket.

4) New Balance

New Balance might have gained popularity as a result of its "dad shoes," but the brand's range of athleisure wear has caught the eyes of fitness enthusiasts and athletes.

New Balance has been in the business of athletic and athleisure wear for decades, offering athletic shorts, tank tops, sweatshirts, accessories, sports equipment, and lifestyle items.

The brand's products have stood the test of time for quality and good production methods. Some of the brand's best-selling athleisure wear includes the Made in USA Core sweatpants and the Core hoodie.

The brand's products sell between $15.99 for Cool Max socks and $174.99 for a hoodie.

5) Sporty and Rich

Sporty and Rich is a fitness brand acknowledged for its quality sportswear designs. The brand describes itself as a vintage sportswear brand tied with luxury.

Due to the brand's sustainable and environmentally friendly ethics, its athletic wear and accessories are produced with eco-friendly materials.

The brand's style and designs appeal to a younger audience and celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and others have been photographed wearing some of the brand's apparel.

Some of the brand's bestselling products include the Wellness T-shirt and sweatpants. Their products sell between $30 for Serif Logo socks and $180 for SRC oversized shirts.

6) Lululemon

Lululemon is a Canadian activewear and athleisure brand popularly known for its Yoga apparel. The brand has amassed a loyal following due to its quality and innovative products marketed through an inclusive community built through years of engaging store experience with consumers.

The brand is known for its use of breathable and moisture-wicking fabrics for trendy active-wear styles. Aside from its use of technical materials, the brand also incorporates forward-thinking designs into each of its collections, which includes its unique pocket design for storage.

Celebrities like Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and others have been spotted wearing some of the brand's pieces.

Some of the Athleisure brand's bestsellers include the Lululemon Align high-rise and the Mini-Flare pants. The brand's price ranges from $38 for a Love tank top to $148 for the Align dress.

These athleisure brands can be credited with the popularity of athleisure wear, by breaking the constraints of sports apparel and making otherwise practical clothing more fashionable and appealing.

