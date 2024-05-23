8 Best gym wear items to avail via Lululemon in 2024

Gym wear by Lululemon is famous for its quality and style. The clothes people wear at the gym, have progressed from simple garments to high-tech and stylish apparel, popularly known as athleisure. These clothes are designed to enhance performance and comfort. The brand, Lululemon, has played an essential part in creating hype for gym wear apparel.

Lululemon Athletica was founded in 1998 by Chip Wilson in Vancouver. It started as a design studio by day and a yoga studio by night. This brand quickly gained popularity because of its innovative approach to athletic wear. The focus has been on high-performance fabrics and unique designs.

Lululemon is known for offering a variety of functional gym wear. These are created for various fitness activities, from yoga and running to weightlifting and everyday wear. Let's explore the eight best gym wear by Lululemon that one can consider buying in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article reflects only the writer's opinions. Please tell us if we missed anything in the comments.

Best gym wear by Lululemon in 2024

Gym wear makes workouts even more fun and comfortable. Let's take a look at some of the best options by Lululemon:

Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight

License to Train Linerless Short

Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip

Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Twill Utility Jacket

Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe

All Day Essentials Belt Bag

1) Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets (Image via Lululemon)

Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets may suit people who require strong and supportive leggings. It can supposedly be worn for high-intensity exercises.

Lululemon’s website claims that these tights are made of a durable fabric that dries quickly. It should help in maintaining the dryness of the skin during rigorous physical activities. The tights are high waist, which should help keep the tights in position when the person is moving.

These tights can be purchased on the Lululemon website for approximately $99.

2) Wunder Train High-Rise Tight

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight (Image via Lululemon)

As Lululemon describes on their website, these Wunder Train High-Rise Tights have a strong fabric that should withstand vigorous activity. These shorts do not have a liner, meaning that they are intended to be light and breathable.

Lululemon's description also mentions that these shorts are made of abrasion-resistant fabric. This helps avoid wearing down the material. The shorts have a drawcord waist closure which supposedly helps them stay in position while moving.

These gym wear tights are available for around $99 on the Lululemon website.

3) License to Train Linerless Short

License to Train Linerless Short (Image via Lululemon)

License to Train Linerless Shorts are designed for people who need good quality, comfortable clothing during workout sessions. These shorts do not come with a liner, supposedly making them easy to wear and perfect for hot weather.

Lululemon's website states that these shorts are made with abrasion-resistant fabric, and feature a comfortable, secure waistband with a drawcord for added stability during high-intensity workouts and movements.

You can buy this gym wear on the Lululemon website. The price is around $88.

4) Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip

Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip (Image via Lululemon)

Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip by Lululemon is a comfortable workout shirt that can be worn in any setting. The fabric is apparently soft and stretchy and is supposed to be worn during the warmer months of the year.

According to the information provided on Lululemon’s website, this top is made with a single piece. This helps avoid friction and rubbing which may help avoid skin rashes and other related complications. The half-zip design also provides for the possibility of regulating the level of ventilation. The top also features anti-odor technology and assists in keeping the fabric free from sweat during exercises.

This gym wear by Lululemon can be ordered online from their website, and retails for approximately $99.

5) Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt (Image via Lululemon)

The Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt by Lululemon is made with a smooth fabric with a velvet-like texture that is supposed to be comfortable against the skin. It is reportedly light and allows air to pass through.

According to the information provided on Lululemon’s website, this shirt has been designed with anti-stink technology. This could assist in keeping the fabric fresh. The polo style with a collar and buttons at the front is appropriate for both informal and formal events.

This gym wear polo shirt from Lululemon can be purchased from their website for approximately $99.

6) Twill Utility Jacket

Twill Utility Jacket (Image via Lululemon)

This Lululemon gym wear is a twill utility jacket that can also be worn over workout clothes as a fashionable garment. The fabric is strong and can supposedly endure day-to-day use. It is water and sweat-resistant.

According to Lululemon’s website, this jacket has several pockets, making it convenient for holding small things like keys or a phone. The garment has a zip down the front and a high, standing collar, shielding one from wind and cold.

Lululemon sells this gym wear on their online store. The jacket has two variants, priced at $168 and $99.

7) Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe

Training Shoes (Image via Lululemon)

These gym wear training shoes are created for women who require proper footwear for their training sessions. The light material allows air to pass through, making the feet cool and comfortable. The shoes come with a supportive sole that offers traction and firmness during exercises.

According to the information provided on Lululemon’s website, these workout shoes have a flexible upper part. This could allow for a free and natural movement of the feet. The shoes also have a cushioned insole that intends to ensure that the feet of the users are well-supported.

Find these shoes on Lululemon's online store for a price of around $128, depending on the discounts on the website.

8) All Day Essentials Belt Bag

All Day Essentials Belt Bag (Image via Lululemon)

The All Day Essentials Belt Bag is designed for people who need a convenient way to carry their essentials. The fabric is durable and water-repellent, keeping items dry in light rain.

Lululemon's website states that this bag has a 2.5L capacity, with enough space to hold small items like a phone, keys, and wallet. The bag has a zip closure to keep items secure. This gym wear by Lululemon also has an adjustable strap, allowing it to be worn around the waist or across the body.

You can buy this sportswear bag on the Lululemon website. The price is under $50.

Gym wear, like clothes and shoes, by Lululemon are made of specific fabrics that make them reportedly good for several activities. Lululemon has many different items that fall under the athleisure clothing category that have been popular with gym-goers.

Lululemon gym wear helps bring a fashion statement to regular workout wear. This means people can wear them, not only to the gym but also in daily life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback