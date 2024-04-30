9 Best Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker releases of 2024

Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker releases continue to dominate the sneaker world with its iconic design and innovative collaborations. The year 2024 has been no exception, as it has brought some of the most exciting releases to date.

This article explores the top nine Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker releases that have captivated enthusiasts and casual fans alike. From classic colorways to fresh designs, each pair showcases this legendary sneaker's enduring appeal and dynamic evolution.

Best Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker releases of 2024

Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "Chrome" (April 10, 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Green Glow" (April 20, 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Team Red" (April 27, 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Obsidian" (June 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Latte" (May 29, 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Midnight Navy" (September 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Olive" (November 16, 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined" (October 18, 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "Satin Shadow" (Holiday 2024)

1) Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "Chrome" (April 10, 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "Chrome" (Image via Sneakernews)

This women's exclusive Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release features a shimmering metallic silver upper paired with a classic sail midsole and translucent grey outsole. The design is accentuated with a chrome-plated Wings logo, giving it a sleek and stylish appearance suitable for both casual and collection purposes.

The retail price for these Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release is going to be approximately $180. They are available through Nike's official SNKRS app, Nike.com, and select Jordan Brand retailers. The sneaker boasts a unique crinkly, foil-like leather, which gives it a standout look. It's also built with an Air-sole heel unit for comfort.

However, the specific design may not appeal to everyone, and the reflective material may wear over time with frequent use.

2) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Green Glow" (April 20, 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Green Glow" (Image via House of Heat)

This sneaker features a white leather base with black overlays and vibrant 'Green Glow' accents on the toe box, heel, and ankle flap. It follows the classic 'Black Toe' color blocking style and is finished with a white midsole and a green glow outsole.

This Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release's retail price is $180 USD. Available at Nike.com and select Jordan Brand retailers. The classic color blocking and the standout 'Green Glow' accents make it a visually appealing choice that complements both casual and sporty apparel.

As with many popular releases, availability may be limited, and the price point might be a bit high for casual buyers.

3) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Team Red" (April 27, 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Team Red" (Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit)

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Team Red" will be released on May 25, 2024. This model features a sophisticated look with a full leather base in white and Team Red, highlighted by perforations on the toe box for breathability, mesh tongues for comfort, and a striking Team Red rubber outsole.

It carries a retail price of $180 for men's sizes, with scaled prices down for other size categories such as grade school priced at $140, preschool at $85, and toddler sizes at $70. These sneakers will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers and online platforms like Nike.com.

The design of this Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release is touted for its classic aesthetic mixed with modern style, making it versatile for both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers.

4) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Obsidian" (June 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Obsidian" (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Obsidian" will be released in June 2024 and will be priced at $180. The sneaker's design incorporates a classic color scheme that pays homage to Michael Jordan's university days, featuring a combination of Obsidian Blue and white tones.

This Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers and online through Nike.com. In terms of its advantages, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Obsidian" maintains the iconic silhouette popular among collectors and casual wearers alike, providing a durable and stylish option that pairs well with various outfits.

However, one potential downside of this Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release could be its availability; as with many limited-edition sneakers, obtaining a pair might be challenging due to high demand and limited stock.

5) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Latte" (May 29, 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Latte" (Image via Hypebeast)

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Latte" will be released on May 29, 2024. This women's exclusive Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release will feature a stylish color palette of Black, Legend Medium Brown, White, and Sail.

The design of this Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release includes a white leather base with black overlays and Swooshes, adding a striking contrast, while Legend Medium Brown accents complete the look, reminiscent of the popular "Mocha" releases.

The shoes will be available for purchase at select Jordan Brand retailers and online, including Nike's official website, with a retail price of under $200 for the adult size.

6) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Midnight Navy" (September 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Midnight Navy" (Image via Hypebeast)

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Midnight Navy" is set to be released in September 2024. This sneaker draws from the iconic "Chicago" color scheme but replaces the traditional red with a midnight navy.

The design of this Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release includes a full leather build, white base, navy overlays, and black accents on the Swoosh logo, collar, and Wings logo. It will be sold at Nike.com and other select retailers for a retail price of $180 for adult sizes, with additional sizing available for grade school, preschool, and toddlers at lower price points.

Classic design with a fresh color twist, making it a unique addition to any collection. Complete leather construction ensures durability and a premium feel. Available in full family sizing, making it accessible for all age groups.

High demand and limited stock of these Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker releases might make it hard to purchase at retail price. The price point might be considered high for some budgets, especially for a sneaker that essentially offers a color update on a classic model.

7) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Olive" (November 16, 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Olive" (Image via House of Heat)

This Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release will be available in men’s and grade school sizes, priced at $180 and $140, respectively. You can purchase them at select Jordan Brand retailers and online, including on Nike's official website.

As for the pros and cons, this Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release is praised for its fresh colorway and the quality materials used, which maintain the iconic Air Jordan 1 standard. However, potential downsides could include availability issues due to high demand and the price point, which might be considered high for some buyers. Keep this in mind when planning to acquire a pair.

8) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined" (October 18, 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe Reimagined" (Image via House of Heat)

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” is set to release on October 18, 2024. This sneaker draws from a classic colorway with an updated twist, featuring the Air Jordan text on the collar rather than the iconic Wings logo, a nod to early AJ1 samples. It is priced at $180 for adult sizes, with offerings also available in grade school, preschool, and toddler sizes for $140, $85, and $70, respectively.

This Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release is part of the "Reimagined" series by Jordan Brand. It takes classic designs and updates them, either with new materials or design tweaks, while maintaining the beloved original color blocking. You can find these sneakers on the SNKRS app and through select retailers.

Pros of this Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release include its unique take on the iconic design and the nostalgic value it brings. However, some may find cons in its availability, as such releases often sell out quickly and can be difficult to secure without prompt action on release day.

9) Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "Satin Shadow" (Holiday 2024)

Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Satin Shadow” (Image via House of Heat)

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "Satin Shadow" is scheduled for release during the Holiday 2024 season, typically between October and December. This sneaker features a luxurious black and grey satin construction that covers the upper, complemented by a classic white midsole and a black rubber sole. It's designed exclusively in women's sizing and will retail for $180.

Pros of this Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release include its exclusive material and classic color scheme, which combine elegance with iconic design. However, cons might include the limited availability in women's sizes only and the potential challenges in maintaining the satin material.

You can purchase this Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker release at select Jordan Brand retailers and via Nike.com.

In conclusion, Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker releases will continue to dominate the sneaker world in 2024, showcasing iconic designs and innovative collaborations. Throughout the year, enthusiasts and casual fans alike have been captivated by the top nine Air Jordan 1 releases.

From classic colorways to fresh designs, each pair of these Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers release exemplifies the enduring appeal and dynamic evolution of this legendary sneaker.