7 best black Nike Air Jordan sneakers released in 2023

Black sneakers are fan favorites among the Nike Air Jordan series and are regarded as one of the most coveted in the brand's lineup. Black sneakers are wardrobe staples due to the versatility and agelessness that accompany the colorway.

Over the years, black Air Jordans have made a significant impact on pop culture, with many celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and a host of others rocking them from red-carpet events to casual outings. Since the start of 2023, a variety of trendsetting black sneakers have been released from the series, including the Retro Low Golf Sneakers, Mid-SE "Space Jam," Luka 1, Retro "Playoffs," and others.

Below is a carefully curated list of the seven best black Nike Air Jordan sneakers released in 2023.

Best Nike Air Jordan sneakers of 2023

1. Jordan 1 Low SE "Just Skate Black"

The Jordan 1 Low SE "Just Skate Black" (Image via StockX)

These sleek skating kicks are dressed in a premium black leather material coupled with white laces and bright red accents that run from the inside of the sneakers to the collar.

Additionally, the sneakers embody eye-catching detailing that includes the swoosh logo embossed in a fire motif on the side, the different lettering on each sneakers in a white hue, alongside the branded detailing in a red hue below the heel tab.

These stylish pairs of shoes are priced at $88 on Stock X.

2. 1 Retro Low Golf "Black Croc"

The 1 Retro Low Golf "Black Croc" (Image via StockX)

From the 2023 golf sneakers collection released in January, these athletic-built kicks feature an upper enveloped in a black waterproof reptilian leather fabric that exudes sophistication and elegance. Although these shoes offer appealing aesthetics, they were also prioritized with comfort, embodying Nike's sought-after P. A technology that offers a cozy and soft feel to the feet during long wear.

To complement the polished black upper, a crisp and clean white rubber midsole was incorporated, ensuring remarkable impact and shock absorption.

These performance-driven Nike Air Jordan sneakers are priced at $135 on Stock X.

3. Jordan 1 Elevate High SE "Black Gum"

The Jordan 1 Elevate High SE "Black Gum" (Image via StockX)

These feminine high-tops feature a glossy black leather fabric carefully constructed on the upper, complemented with tonal laces, a greyish midsole, and a brownish gum outsole that ensures perfect grip and traction control on different surfaces.

These chunky-looking shoes are priced at $109 on Stock X.

4. Jordan 1 Mid SE "Space Jam"

The Jordan 1 Mid SE "Space Jam" (Image via StockX)

The design of these sneakers is inspired by the 90's movie classic, Space Jam. Just like the OG Space Jam sneakers, these shoes feature a shiny black leather upper with highlights of purple and white hues on the tongue and sole, adding a pop of color to the black-toned color scheme of the upper.

These retro-inspired kicks are priced at $150 on Stock X.

5. Luka 1 "Bred Long Rage"

The Luka 1 "Bred Long Rage" (Image via StockX)

The energetic nature and uniqueness of the Slovenian basketball player, Luca Doncic, were captured with the design of these shoes. The uppers feature an overlayed design of synthetic fabric and flywire in a black hue, ensuring that the feet are provided with a substantial amount of cushioning and comfort. Splashes of red can be seen on the tongue, heel, and sole of the shoes, colorfully contrasting the upper.

These sporty Nike Air Jordan kicks are priced at $51 on Stock X.

6. Jordan 13 Retro "Playoffs"

The Jordan 13 Retro "Playoffs" (Image via StockX)

These recent iterations of the original Jordan 13 sneakers released in the late 90s are dressed in a combo of black suede and leather materials, detailed with strategically embellished red, yellow, and white accents on the tongue and sole.

These shoes are priced at $137 on Stock X.

7. Jordan 1 Mid "Black-White"

The Jordan 1 Mid "Black-White" (Image via StockX)

These high-cut sneakers pay homage to the brand's rich heritage by releasing quality and fashionable basketball-inspired kicks. The upper of the sneakers is primarily encapsulated in a black hue, with popping white detailing embedded on the side and sole of the footwear.

These Nike Air Jordan shoes are priced at $61 on Stock X.

Black Nike Air Jordan sneakers are as timeless as they are versatile. Shop them now before they get sold out!