7 Best Puma Motorsport shoes to try in 2024

Puma Motorsport shoes are known for speed, style, and performance. They serve as a must-have possession for the fans of motor racing and the ones who love fashion trends.

PUMA was founded in 1948, and its rich sporting history gives it credibility and strength, as they go beyond the edge by using the latest technology. The brand's motorsport line offers enduring pieces of footwear that showcase striking aesthetics, and classic style. The meticulous attention to detail provides ideal fit and comfort.

Note: The article below reflects the writer's opinion only.

7 Best Puma Motorsport shoes to look out for

Sportskeeda has curated some of best Puma Motorsport shoes for men:

Puma BMW M Motorsport SpeedCat Fusefit Sneakers

Puma Ferrari Future Kart Cat Motorsport Shoes

Puma Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Drift Cat 8 Sneakers

Puma Red Bull Racing SpeedCat Motorsport Shoes

Puma Porsche Legacy SpeedCat Motorsport Shoes

Puma Scuderia Ferrari Drift Cat 8 Sneakers

Puma BMW M Motorsport X-Ray Sneakers

Read More: 7 Best waterproof running shoes to tackle Monsoon 2024

1) Puma BMW M Motorsport SpeedCat Fusefit Sneakers

Puma BMW M Motorsport SpeedCat Fusefit Sneakers (Image via Puma)

Puma BMW M Motorsport SpeedCat Fusefit Sneakers feature revolutionary technology and distinctiveness. These shoes allow for a personalized fit that gives increased comfort and the best possible support, thanks to its cutting-edge Fusefit technology.

They combine the essence of BMW M Motorsport with a dynamic design, making them popular among racing enthusiasts. One can purchase these sneakers for $130 from the brand’s official website.

2) Puma Ferrari Future Kart Cat Motorsport Shoes

Puma Ferrari Future Kart Cat Motorsport Shoes (Image via Puma)

Puma Ferrari Future Kart Cat Motorsport Shoes are created with a minimal look and a vibrant logo, which creates a statement impression on the track. This model has a lace closure for a secure fit and a simple slip-on design. The stitching on the synthetic leather upper adds a stylish touch.

These shoes, with their PUMA Formstrip design and Scuderia Ferrari shield, honor Ferrari's racing heritage. Get these shoes for $39 from the brand's official website.

3) Puma Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Drift Cat 8 Sneakers

Puma Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Drift Cat 8 Sneakers (Image via Puma)

PUMA MAPM Drift Cat 8 shoes are created in collaboration with Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport. Whether an individual is hitting the gym or heading to the race track, these Puma Motorsport shoes ensure that the wearer looks and feels the best.

Available in the White-Puma Silver color combination, this model combines a unique design with high-performance functionality. Buy these sneakers for $100 from the brand’s official website.

4) Puma Red Bull Racing SpeedCat Motorsport Shoes

Puma Red Bull Racing SpeedCat Motorsport Shoes (Image via Puma)

Puma Red Bull Racing SpeedCat Motorsport Shoes feature lightweight construction and responsive cushioning. The sneakers have a motorsport-inspired design, with a fully knitted upper and suede detailing. As the brand claims, their new tooling EVA+ oil-resistant rubber outsole provides both durability and traction.

With the iconic PUMA Cat Logo on the tongue, these shoes integrate classic elements with modern design for a sleek fit. In addition, they provide lightweight comfort with IGNITE foam in the midsole. One can easily purchase these weightlifting shoes for $125 from Puma’s official website.

5) Puma Porsche Legacy SpeedCat Motorsport Shoes

Puma Porsche Legacy SpeedCat Motorsport Shoes (Image via Puma)

PUMA and Porsche Legacy collaborated to create the high-performance driving shoe known as SpeedCat. Having a mesh upper with synthetic overlays, these Puma Motorsport shoes fit comfortably and firmly, making them a good option for controlling at fast speeds.

ProFoam cushioning and the PU molded heel counter with a wing shape provide stability while one grips the pedals. Priced at $100, these Puma Motorsport shoes are perfect for track or casual wear.

6) Puma Scuderia Ferrari Drift Cat 8 Sneakers

Puma Scuderia Ferrari Drift Cat 8 Sneakers (Image via Puma)

The Scuderia Ferrari Drift Cat 8 shoes feature a low-profile motorsport silhouette and a premium synthetic leather upper. They are known to deliver high performance and revive the Drift Cat's classic design.

According to the brand's description, the laser-cut PUMA Formstrip details enhance this model's sleek street style. It also sports a full lace closure and a rubber sole with a rounded driver's heel to provide excellent grip. The debossed lines and color blocking add style while also improving functionality. These Puma Motorsport shoes cost $49 on the brand’s official website.

7) Puma BMW M Motorsport X-Ray Sneakers

Puma BMW M Motorsport X-Ray Sneakers (Image via Puma)

PUMA's BMW MMS X-Ray Speed sneakers bring back one of the brand's iconic styles, this time with a motorsport twist. These shoes were created in collaboration with BMW M Motorsport and provide exceptional stability and durability.

The upper and tongue feature mesh, suede, and synthetic overlays, resulting in a striking textile mosaic. The brand sells these running shoes for $95 on its official website.

Conclusion

Puma Motorsport shoes are renowned for their high performance, comfort, and fashionable design. They are comfortable for people who care about fashion as well as motorsports athletes.

Drawing inspiration from a long history of automobiles, these Puma Motorsport shoes represent agility, and precision and make a fashion statement whether worn in the city or on the racetrack.