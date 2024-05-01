6 Best Women's hiking shoes to invest in 2024

Women's hiking shoes are designed to withstand the rigors of the trail while keeping you comfortable and supported every step of the way. Stepping into the wilderness demands reliable gear, and among the essentials, a sturdy pair of hiking shoes stands at the front.

In 2024, there's a wide range of women's hiking shoes that seamlessly blend comfort, style, and functionality. It's crucial to find the right balance of performance and durability for a great outdoor experience. These top 6 hiking shoes are designed to handle any terrain, from rocky paths to muddy trails, ensuring a smooth adventure.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions only. Please tell us if we missed anything in the comments.

Best Women's hiking shoes to try in 2024

Whether you're going for a day hike or a longer expedition, these shoes can enhance your outdoor adventures, giving you the confidence and stability to explore with ease.

Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX Women's Hiking Shoes

Merrell Moab 2 Vent Women's Hiking Shoes

Keen Targhee III Waterproof Women's Hiking Shoes

La Sportiva TX4 Women's Hiking Shoes

Arc'teryx Aerios FL GTX Women's Hiking Shoes

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Women's Hiking Shoes

Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX Hiking Shoes

Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX Hiking Shoes (Image via Amazon)

Salomon claims that these shoes are designed for technical hikes and offer stability and grip on challenging terrain. Featuring a Gore-Tex membrane, they provide waterproof protection while allowing breathability.

Available on the brand's website, as well as outdoor retailers like REI, they typically retail for around $150 to $170. Pros include excellent traction and durability, while cons might include a relatively higher price point and potential break-in period.

Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes

Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes (Image via Amazon)

Merrell describes these shoes as versatile and comfortable for various outdoor activities, including hiking. With a breathable mesh upper and Vibram outsole for traction, they can offer a reliable performance.

You can find them on Merrell's website and other online retailers, priced around $100 to $120. Pros include their affordability and breathability, while cons might include less durability compared to higher-end options.

Keen Targhee III Waterproof Hiking Shoes

Keen Targhee III Waterproof Hiking Shoe (Image via Amazon)

Keen highlights the waterproof and breathable performance of these shoes, suitable for all-terrain hiking. Featuring a leather upper and Keen Dry membrane, they offer protection from the elements.

They're available on Keen's website and outdoor retailers, priced approximately $135 to $150. Pros include their sturdy construction and wide toe box, while cons might include a potentially bulky feel for some users.

La Sportiva TX4 Hiking Shoes

La Sportiva TX4 Hiking Shoes (Image via La Sportiva)

La Sportiva emphasizes the versatility and technical performance of these shoes, designed for approach hikes and scrambling. With a leather upper and Vibram Mega-Grip outsole, they promise to provide durability and traction on rocky terrain.

You can purchase them on La Sportiva's website and select outdoor retailers, typically priced around $140 to $160. Pros include their excellent grip and support, while cons might include a narrower fit for some users.

Arc'teryx Aerios FL GTX Hiking Shoes

Arc'teryx Aerios FL GTX Hiking Shoes (Image via Amazon)

Arc'teryx touts the lightweight and agile design of these shoes and promises them to be ideal for fast-paced hiking, trail running, and all weather conditions. Featuring a Gore-Tex membrane and Vibram Mega-Grip outsole, they offer weather protection and traction.

They're available on Arc'teryx's website and outdoor retailers, priced approximately $170 to $190. Pros include their lightweight feel and precise fit, while cons might include their higher price point and limited color options.

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Shoes

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Shoes (Image via Amazon)

Columbia describes these shoes as versatile and durable, suitable for day hikes and longer adventures. With a waterproof seam-sealed construction and Omni-Grip rubber outsole, they offer traction and protection.

You can find them on Columbia's website and other retailers, typically priced around $80 to $100. Pros include their affordability and solid performance, while cons might include less breathability compared to higher-end options.

Picking the right hiking shoes or boots is key for outdoor lovers. In 2024, there's a range of great options for women, all offering top-notch performance and durability. By simplifying the shoe selection process and choosing one of these top 6 picks, hikers can make the most of their outdoor adventures and connect with nature on a deeper level.

So, strap on your shoes, hit the trail, and let these reliable companions guide you through every journey.