Converse AS-1 Pro “Egret” skateboarding shoes: Features explored

The Converse AS-1 Pro “Egret” skateboarding shoes come with modern skate technology and vintage Converse heritage. Designed by renowned skater Alexis Sablone, these pairs include advanced features tailored for skateboarding while reflecting a stylish aesthetic from the '90s. Their sturdy construction and creative design elements make these shoes a great choice for skateboarders seeking both performance and style.

Converse has been a footwear giant for over a century, adapting to athletic needs. The Converse AS-1 Pro “Egret” skateboarding shoes represent this legacy by combining classic elements with modern technologies to meet modern skateboarder needs.

Marquis Mills founded the 'Converse Rubber Shoe Company' in 1908 to make rubber-soled galoshes for men, women, and children. Converse began making shoes daily in 1910 and switched to athletic shoes in 1915.

These Converse trainers have comfort, durability, and traction, which make them a prime choice for any skate enthusiast. Any skate enthusiast can purchase these shoes at $80.00 through Converse's official website and selected retailers.

Converse AS-1 Pro “Egret” Skateboarding Shoes: Exploring the features

Converse AS-1 Pro “Egret” skateboarding shoes (Image via Converse)

Design and Materials

The Converse AS-1 Pro “Egret” skateboarding shoes feature a combination of nubuck, suede, and leather. This combination enhances the durability of the shoes and it adds a touch of sophistication to its appearance. The colorblocking technique used adds a retro charm that pays homage to the 1990s skate culture.

The official website mentions about this new pair of skateboarding shoes:

"Hardcourt style meets ’90s skate grit. The latest AS-1 Pro features a mix of nubuck, suede, and leather, plus throwback colorblocking."

Performance Enhancements

Converse AS-1 Pro Egret skateboarding shoes (Image via Converse)

A key highlight of the Converse AS-1 Pro “Egret” skateboarding shoes is their engineered cupsole coring. This innovative design brings skateboarders closer to their board, allowing for enhanced control and a better feel during tricks and turns.

Additionally, the CX foam cushioning system is strategically incorporated to absorb impacts, providing superior comfort during rigorous skate sessions.

About Converse AS-1 Pro, the brand website mentions:

"Designed by Alexis Sablone, the AS-1 Pro combines attention to detail with Converse heritage and modern skate tech. A '90s cupsole skate asethetic meets updated coring that brings you closer to the board."

They further state:

"Sturdy materials and exposed rubber pods deliver on durability in high-abrasion areas, while bringing a retro, court-inspired look. Topped off with CX foam cushioning to help absorb impact and a herringbone outsole, this skate-ready model boasts optimal traction straight from the box."

Traction and durability

Converse AS-1 Pro Egret skateboarding shoes (Image via Converse)

The Converse AS-1 Pro “Egret” skateboarding shoes have a herringbone outsole, delivering optimal traction and grip. This feature ensures a reliable performance on various surfaces, making these shoes suitable for different skate environments.

Furthermore, exposed rubber pods are strategically placed in high-abrasion areas to increase the shoe's longevity and withstand the wear and tear of skateboarding.

The brand website further claims:

"CONS’ most innovative skate shoe yet. A unique coring system offers cushioned, close-to-the-board feel."

The Converse AS-1 Pro “Egret” skateboarding shoes represent Converse's ability to innovate while staying true to its roots. These fashionable footwear items, designed by expert skateboarder Alexis Sablone, fulfill the rigorous standards of modern skateboarding.

Converse AS-1 Pro Egret skateboarding shoes (Image via Converse)

They created a skateboarding shoe with practicality and style by using durable materials, effective underfoot support, and excellent traction.

Conspiracy-driven and fashionable, the Converse AS-1 Pro "Egret" skateboarding shoes are an essential purchase for skateboarders in search of premium footwear, whether they are traversing the streets or the skate park.