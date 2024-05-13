Nike announces the launch of Air Jordan 12 "Taxi Flip" sneakers: Detailed look and features explored  

Air Jordan 12 is gearing up to launch another iteration in a "Taxi Flip" colorway, and Nike recently officially revealed its first look and release date. Incorporating the color-blocking trends of the Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" series, the sneakers feature a white upper and black sole system with a touch of red.

The Air Jordan 12 holds a pivotal position in Michael Jordan's illustrious career. It was while wearing these iconic sneakers that the legendary basketball player secured victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Notably, during the infamous "Flu Game" in 1997, Jordan donned the AJ 12s and led the Chicago Bulls to their fifth NBA championship title.

Originally released in 1996, the Air Jordan 12 epitomized the creative genius of Tinker Hatfield. This legendary shoe designer introduced the innovative Zoom Air unit for the first time in this model, elevating the sneakers to must-have status among sneaker enthusiasts.

The debut iteration of the AJ 12 hit the shelves sporting a timeless white and black color combination, drawing influence from the Japanese flag and women's fashion footwear. The subsequent release of the red colorway in the following year sent shockwaves through the basketball footwear landscape, solidifying the AJ 12's impact and popularity. The AJ 12 "Taxi Flip" is slated to be released on May 25, 2024, for a price of $ 200.

Air Jordan 12 "Taxi Flip": Color, style, and more explored

The Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" colorway is part of its retro lineup and maintains the classic structure and design of the original model. This iteration pays homage to the iconic AJ 12 silhouette, and the brand has introduced it as:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The AJ 12 "Taxi Flip" showcases a predominantly white leather upper, complemented by a curved sole unit in black, featuring a Zoom Air unit for enhanced cushioning. A touch of red embraces the carbon fiber on the lateral side, adding a pop of color to the design. The rubber outsole provides durability and traction for optimal performance on and off the court.

The leather upper of the AJ 12 "Taxi Flip" is adorned with stylish stitching, adding a touch of sophistication to the sneakers. The high-top design features a convenient pull tab at the back for easy on and off.

A vibrant red Jumpman logo adorns the tongue and front section of the outsole, adding a bold accent to the design. Additionally, the heel tab and ankle display the iconic Jordan wordmark in a sleek block font, along with the number 23, completing the overall look with signature flair.

The sneaker is scheduled to be launched on May 18, 2024. It will be retailing at Nike and other selected stores with a price tag of $200.

Read more:

Nike announces the official launch of Air Jordan 1 Low "Shadow" sneakers

8 Cheapest Nike Air Jordan 3 sneakers to get in 2024