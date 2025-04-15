5 popular streamers who've admitted to cheating on their partners

Twitch and YouTube streamers often share information about their personal lives with millions of viewers. The content creators typically have their lives scrutinized by their viewers and peers. Over the years, several prominent content creators/streamers have admitted to cheating in their relationships, sparking online drama.

From Herschel “Dr Disrespect” to Felix “xQc,” some popular streamers have admitted to cheating and disclosed their infidelity to fans. Here is a list of five content creators who have admitted to cheating on their partners.

5 streamers who admitted to cheating on their partners

1) Dr Disrespect admitted to cheating on his wife

Dr Disrespect is known for his online persona, where he wears a wig and striking red and black clothing. A rare occasion when the content creator broke character was in December 2017, when he admitted to cheating on his wife.

He broke down on stream and told his fans:

"Kinda have a little bit of an announcement. I just want to be completely transparent with you guys. As you guys know that I have a beautiful family and a wife and a kid and I wanna be transparent that I have been unfaithful."

He then took time off to focus on his family and publicly apologized to his fans and sponsors.

2) NoahJ456 and Fuslie’s cheating controversy

Fuslie was the first to address the cheating controversy with NoahJ456 (Image via YouTube/Fuslie)

Popular streamers Noah “NoahJ456” and Leslie “Fuslie” were dating in 2024, but they made headlines after allegations of infidelity surfaced against them. In a YouTube video titled My Ex, YouTuber Lex “MrTLexify” accused Noah of being unfaithful to his wife Martina. He said in a video:

“Noah cheated on Martina with Fuslie at EDC in 2021, which is why there was never a 3rd ZHouse in Texas. Martina, I am sorry, I am the only one who decided to listen to you about 'not trusting Noah.' Enjoy the two houses you got from him after the divorce!"

Both Fuslie and Noah acknowledged that they made mistakes and apologized to their fans.

3) Albert Chang cheated on LilyPichu

Twitch streamer Albert Chang cheated on fellow content creator Lily “LilyPichu,” sparking an online controversy. He admitted to being unfaithful in his relationship with another streamer named Sarah “avacadopeeled.”

After admitting to cheating on LilyPichu, Albert took a break from content creation. He returned to Twitch and YouTube in 2020 but did not stream or upload videos regularly. The streamer was diagnosed with cancer in 2025 and has taken another break from content creation.

4) Junichi Kato admitted to cheating on stream

Junichi Kato admitted to cheating during a Twitch broadcast (Image via Twitch/JunichiKato)

Junichi Kato, one of the most-watched Japanese Twitch streamers, admitted to cheating on his wife in 2024. He admitted to his fans about having affairs with multiple women during his marriage. The streamer apologized to them and his wife and promised not to repeat his mistakes.

The streamer’s “Extramarital Affair Trial” Twitch stream on September 13, 2024, broke viewership records for his channel. According to StreamsCharts, the broadcast peaked at over 295,000 viewers, making it the most popular Japanese stream on the platform at the time.

5) xQc admitted to cheating on Fran

Popular streamer xQc confessed to cheating on his partner Fran with one of his ex-girlfriends, Samantha “Adept.” He had faced accusations online but initially denied them. However, in 2024, the streamer admitted to the allegations, saying:

"I said it before, like the 'bike incident' was a f**king play and it didn't pan out (how he wanted). Yes, it wasn't done perfectly and yes, intentions were definitely f**king selfish but it just didn't pan out."

Several other streamers have also been surrounded by drama. Content creators like N3on and Adin Ross have controversial pasts that many have not forgotten.

