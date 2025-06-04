Adin Ross and FaZe Lacy drama explained

Two of the most prominent faces in the streaming world, Kick's Adin Ross and Twitch's "Nick" Lacy, have been going back and forth in a series of recent stream clips. The two creators, who have worked together on multiple lighthearted streams, seemed to disagree over a scheduled "slip-and-slide" stream due to air on Lacy's fellow Clan member, Stable Ronaldo's, Twitch channel soon.

Ad

On June 3, during a Kick broadcast leading up to the "slip-and-slide" stream, Adin sarcastically described Lacy’s upcoming schedule as if it were his own.

"Alright, chat, look, we have a slip-and-slide stream tomorrow, and then we got Ximena, she's gonna spar me on stream the next day, alright guys? Alright chat?"

Notably, in the same broadcast, Adin Ross visited musician Machine Gun Kelly's home, along with his fellow platform member Rangesh "N3on," a close associate of Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and Twitch Partner Darryl "DDG."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reports suggest that Lacy turned down a collaboration with Ross for an upcoming stream due to a scheduling conflict with his planned broadcast alongside Stable Ronaldo. During certain instances while streaming with Machine Gun Kelly and others, Ross sarcastically referenced the "slip-and-slide" stream in an attempt to allegedly poke fun at Nick.

At one point, DDG went straight to the point and asked Adin about his issues with the FaZe Clan member:

Ad

"('Is there a slip-and-slide back there?' Adin Ross said, chuckling) Do y'all really got an issue or no? ('No issue,' said Ross)."

Then, Machine Gun Kelly, visibly confused, asked for more context regarding DDG's question:

"With whom? ('Him and another streamer,' said DDG) ('Nah, no issues with anyone, I love everyone. Love king!', said Ross)."

Ad

FaZe Lacy responds to Adin Ross amidst their online back-and-forth

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adin slyly smirked as he claimed that he had no issues with Lacy. Regardless, the stream generated more clips, and in one of them, Mike Majlak can be seen cracking a joke about the situation:

"...I always show up, imagine you hit me up tonight and I say, 'Sorry, I got a slip-and-slide stream... I would never do that ('Oh my God,' said N3on with laughter) ('Wait, what did you say, slip-and-slide? Okay,' said Adin, smiling)."

Ad

Later, Lacy, while at the new $10,000,000 FaZe House, reacted to clips of Adin's comments and spoke about why collaborating with him, at the time, was inconvenient:

"... every time [Ross] asked me to be in Miami, or do something, I've done it. I got texted two hours before he gets to LA for a stream that I didn't know about, when I already had stuff planned, and apparently I'm just like the worst person ever... I don't know."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At his desk, Nick added more context, explaining that he could not disregard a planned stream with his fellow FaZe member to collaborate with Adin:

"[Stable Ronaldo] asked me to be a part of his slip-and-slide stream, I told him 'yes.' I'm not going to bail on Ron to go do a different stream."

Coincidentally, earlier in his Kick broadcast, Adin Ross spoke on managing people declining offers to collaborate on-stream:

Ad

"If people don’t want to hang out, it’s ight, we gon find people that want to hang out."

In other news, Adin Ross revealed plans to launch a basketball league alongside Drake, 21 Savage, and other stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More