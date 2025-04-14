Adin Ross announces starting a basketball league with Drake, 21 Savage, and more

Kick streamer Adin Ross appeared on Drake's Kick stream yesterday (April 11, 2025). The two discussed a potential basketball league featuring some major names. Ross is no stranger to hosting sporting events. His Brand Risk boxing and MMA events (Brand Risk Promotion) have already generated a buzz within the online community.

It appears that he may collaborate with Drake to start a basketball league. Speaking with the Canadian rapper, Adin Ross hinted that content creators such as FaZe member Josh "YourRAGE" and Kimani "FlightReacts" could be potentially involved. He said:

"Alright, chat, I'm gonna keep it a buck. I already talked to Eddie (Ed Craven), Tov, they already approved it –'I'm starting a basketball league. You got YourRAGE, Flight (FlightReacts), Savage (21 Savage), if you're (Drake) doing it, cool..."

Drake to be owner of basketball team in Adin Ross' basketball league

Kick streamer Adin Ross has shared an exciting update about a potential new event – a basketball league. It appears he and Drake might not only co-own the league but could also play a role in designing or influencing the court. He announced:

"It's gonna get very competitive. Brother, you're gonna find players and we're gonna be team owners of our basketball teams."

The format is set to be a five-on-five game. However, Ross revealed an interesting twist – if a player commits a foul, it won't be the opposing player shooting the free throw, but rather, one of the opposing team’s owners. Ross explained:

"Here's the catch: this is where I will beat you at. Listen to this sh*t, if you're players get fouled though, the owners of the team has to shoot the free throw and the other opponent has to stand in the rim."

Drake was on board with the idea. He replied:

"Fairs."

Adin Ross also explained that while the owners are taking the shot, the other team's owner will stand near the goal and distract them:

"So if it's your team versus my team, you shoot free throws but I get to talk sh*t to you while you're shooting."

Canadian rapper Drake (312K followers) is an occasional streamer on Kick, having signed a deal with Stake – a gambling platform owned by Eddie Craven and Bijan Tehrani. The duo also owns the streaming platform.

