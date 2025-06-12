Asmongold responds to Ludwig's comments on his Kick move

On June 1, 2025, Kick welcomed streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" onto its platform via a controversial announcement that caused quite the uproar online. Other streamers, including Ludwig Ahgren, shared their thoughts and opinions on Zack multi-streaming via Twitch and Kick, and becoming a Kick Partner with "no special deal."

In his reaction, Ludwig claimed that Asmon's Kick move will usher in a wave of streamers who choose Twitch's competitor as their preferred platform:

"I think more streamers are going to go to Kick. Why? Kick has a 90/10 split, first off, so you stand to make way more if people sub to you. Kick also pays you if you just get viewers on their platform..." (Timestamp - 3:00)

Following this, Ludwig touched on the issues with Kick streaming, and how one of the downsides is the "connotation" or "people you are surrounded with" in terms of fellow platform members:

"What's the issue with streaming on Kick? The connotation. I think the people who you are surrounded with [are] really the issue. 'There are child predators on Kick' (read from chat)...Here's the reason why people don't stream on Kick - push back from their audience, that's the only reason."

Over the years, Kick's relatively lenient content moderation systems have led to multiple controversial streams, coming from contentious figures like Vitaly and Johnny Somali, currently facing jail for their on-stream actions.

Ahgren further reinforced his thoughts on Kick at the video's 4:40 minute mark, claiming that the content aired on the platform can be categorized as "slop":

"[Kick] has a lot of insane people on it, there's a lot of filth on it, there's a lot of slop on it..."

Asmongold responds to Ludwig's take on his Kick transition

While addressing a few of Ludwig's points on Kick, Asmongold's response took a more abstract form, as he spoke about virtue signalling, "moral posturing," and "luxury beliefs," regarding the internet:

"...it's another example of luxury beliefs, where, it's very easy for someone to criticize and talk sh*t and complain from a position that they don't necessarily have to think about themselves.... I think there is a tremendous amount of moral posturing and pretending, and this was up until 2023, I'd say... People created these entire false personalities... virtue signalling, yeah."

Further, the streamer explained that nowadays, the process of catering towards specific audiences, or "moral posturing" as he calls it, has been dialled back, considering that netizens are more entertainment-focused than ever:

"People just want to watch entertainment, they don't really give a f**k about any of this. It's all just noise."

About the "slop" on Kick that Ludwig mentioned, Asmongold claimed that Twitch has its fair share of controversial content as well:

"(There's a lot of slop on it) So does Twitch, that's the reason why the narrative changed. It's easy to say that, but whenever you have people on Twitch that are saying crazy sh*t also, and doing bad stuff, you can't really hold that moral upperhand."

Finally, about the Kick "connotation," and how Ludwig claims that part of the platform is a bad crowd, Asmongold suggested that this particular representation of the website is "fake":

"The connotation and all this stuff, this is like a fake thing that's made up by viewers and other streamers, in order to try and control other people. The moment that you just decide to be your own man and make decisions for yourself, rather than letting people control you, is the moment that you are able to be yourself."

In other news, Tectone alleged that HasanAbi participated in the "character assassination" of Asmongold.

