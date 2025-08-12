Controversy surrounding VTuber RileyCS explained

American VTuber and streamer RileyCS, known for her catgirl persona, was recently accused of using an aimbot hack to sharpen her aim in Battlefield 6. The sixth edition of the first-person shooter from Battlefield Studios has been in the news lately due to its first open beta weekend, which aired from August 9 to 11, 2025, giving consumers an early look at the full game.Like other shooters in its bracket, Battlefield 6, which officially releases in October 2025, requires precision play to be mastered. Allegations of using third-party software to improve aim were leveled against RileyCS on August 9, and soon after, the VTuber was banned from Twitch for 19 hours on August 11.Most of the accusations stem from a two-minute compilation clip posted on Riley's official X account at the onset of Battlefield 6's open beta weekend. The clip quickly went viral, featuring impressive flicks, chain-kills, and wall-bangs, forming part of the VTuber's aggressive play style. As of writing, the compilation has over 52 million views.Regardless, RileyCS defended her stance and denied all aimbot allegations. To corroborate this claim, Riley went live with a camera recording her hand, showing no cheating involved.That being said, certain users continued with the accusations, asking the VTuber to share her Task Manager dashboard for additional proof. In response, Riley mentioned she had displayed her computer's Task Manager multiple times during the Twitch broadcast, showing zero signs of a third-party aid:&quot;Showed the task manager many times during stream, shouldve been there... the vod is public so you can go see for yourself, luckily!RileyCS's fellow Team EXE member, Enders, speaks on the aimbot allegationsRileyCS is part of the aim content organization, Team EXE, alongside members like Enders, who is known for his Battlefield YouTube content. After the cheating allegations went viral, Enders reviewed Riley's footage and reportedly asked questions regarding her gameplay to get to the bottom of the scandal.One notable point brought up by Enders related to his fellow teammate's inherent playstyle, which, in this case, seemed to be &quot;clip-farming,&quot; looking for viral content:&quot;People really need to understand. This is a clip farm play style. There are certain elements of gameplay that are going to be relevant to that clip farm play style, like offscreen flicking randomly, uh, 180ing randomly in the name of trying to get a clip.&quot; (Timestamp - 3:33)Enders mentioned that this particular play style, coupled with Riley only showcasing highlights in the compilation, led some people to believe that she was using an aimbot.Overall, based on experience, conversations with RileyCS, and a thorough review, Enders shared his opinion, stating:&quot;That's the best explanation I can present. I personally don't think Riley's cheating.&quot; (Timestamp - 25:19)In other news, the second edition of Battlefield 6's open beta weekend, set to start on August 14, will reportedly bring more content, including additional maps and game modes.