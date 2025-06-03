Does Duke Dennis have multiple children? AMP member breaks his silence

Twitch streamer Duke Dennis has disclosed that he does not have multiple children, following rumors about the situation that recently went viral on social media. On June 3, 2025, a 35-second video surfaced on X, in which Roberto "Fanum" seemed to indicate that Duke Dennis is the only AMP (Any Means Possible) member with children.

While responding to those asking if AMP ImDavisss has a child, Fanum stated:

"'Do Davis got a kid?' Not that I know of, bro. He's a father? Davis got a kid? Shout out to Davis. I ain't know he had a kid. 'All y'all hiding kids, even Kai.' On god, no kids. Nah, nah, nah... nah, we don't got no [unintelligible], I ain't going to lie. Only person I know who is a dad is my son, Duke. But besides that, I don't think Davis got kids."

Fanum's comments resulted in fans speculating that the Twitch streamer supposedly had multiple children.

"Duke had 2 kids way before AMP" X user @BTCBabyBull wrote.

"7 kids at that 😂" X user @Dubswrld0 commented.

"he lit said he has a kid b4" X user @creterac remarked.

Duke Dennis eventually hosted a livestream, during which he disclosed that he does not have multiple children. He elaborated:

"I do not have eight f**king kids, which is no offense to anybody who do. All right? But I've been actually watching y'all take that and run with it, and post it and post about it, and post it in, like, bold print, as if you know for a fact that's the case, when it is not the case. And, that's just what the internet is nowadays, bro. But, that's not even, you know what I'm saying, is bothering me. It was just, like, the s**t is just so wild to me, bro. So, once again, I apologize. And it's not seven, which is wild as well! But whatever number y'all throwing out, is not correct, though. But that's besides the point."

"The whole internet running with a narrative that's just 100% not true" - AMP Duke Dennis says he will "never post any of his family" while responding to rumors about having multiple children

During the same Just Chatting livestream, Duke Dennis stated he will "never ever" share any information about his family. Claiming that the internet was running a narrative that was "100% not true," the 31-year-old stated:

"The whole internet running with a narrative that's just 100% not true. All right? So, I'm only going say a few things, and then I'm off this motherf**ker until I start talking about the pool party and s**t. But anyways, listen, so look, bro, I done told y'all over and over again. Just, like, the fourth year in a row. I done told y'all that, like, there's certain parts of my life that I just don't want to share with y'all. All right? I'm never ever going to post my family. All right?"

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Duke Dennis stated that his brother is the only family member he felt comfortable posting about online:

"My brother is the only person in my family that I will post. Anybody else, I'm not posting them. So, I'm sorry if you feel obligated or entitled to be a part of my life in that way."

Duke Dennis made headlines in March 2025 when he said he crashed his $400,000 Lamborghini after losing control.

