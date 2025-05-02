How old is Saberspark? Age explored as YouTuber faces sexual assault allegations

YouTuber Stephen "Saberspark" has gone viral on social media after allegations of sexual assault were leveled against him. Saberspark was born on October 11, 1988, and is 36 years old as of May 2025. He is known in the content creation community primarily for his long-form video essays that incorporate animation and cartoons.

Saberspark started his YouTube channel in September 2007 and has since grown to over 2.12 million subscribers. He streams Just Chatting and gaming content on Twitch.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of alleged sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

On May 1, 2025, X user @BronyFandont posted four images detailing the testimony of an alleged victim, who wished to remain anonymous, claiming Saberspark sexually assaulted them in 2012 and 2013.

According to the individual, they first met the YouTuber in person in 2012, when he made advances without their consent. Saying that they were an "80-something-pound 18-year-old" who "physically could not stop" Stephen, the alleged victim said:

"Saberspark was also significantly larger than me, as I was an 80-something pound 18-year-old girl, so I physically could not stop him. I felt extremely nervous and uncomfortable because I had never experienced having any sort of sexual intimacy with someone I was not dating before, much less someone I just met."

The person also described an alleged incident that occurred in 2013 when Saberspark allegedly sexually assaulted them in a men's restroom.

Saberspark reportedly won't be streaming for the rest of the week in light of the recent allegations

On May 1, 2025, an announcement was made on Saberspark's Discord server, in which the streamer's team member stated that he would not be broadcasting for the remainder of the week. Claiming that he "has to catch up on a few things" and "wants to be 100% ready for streams," Discord user Asher wrote:

"Hey, folks! There won't be a stream tonight or the rest of this week! Saber has to catch up on a few things and wants to be 100% ready for streams so you guys have his full attention. We'll get the stream schedule sorted and update you guys soon!"

Asher also stated that fans' "meme contest" entries would be reviewed on stream, adding that the content creator and his team were "trying to find a good day to get those looked at."

