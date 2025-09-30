How old is Tota MC? Kai Cenat’s friend’s age, online career, and viral moments explored

Brazil-based streaming personality Tota MC has become a known figure within Kai Cenat's community due to his repeated appearance in the Twitch star's broadcasts over the past few months. Tota MC was born on July 5, 2005, making him 20 years old as of now.

Ad

Tota MC made his streaming debut in Kai Cenat's Streamer University, a three-day-long event that was hosted in May 2025. There, he played the role of a "student," being taught by "professors" such as Darryl "DDG", "Christopher "ChrisnNxtDoor", "Din "Agent 00", and Kya "Cookingwithkya", among many others.

Exploring Tota MC's career trajectory and viral moments

Ad

Trending

Tota MC hosted his first broadcast on Twitch in September 2023 and did not stream again until the next year in April 2024, which is when he began streaming on a regular schedule. Tota MC would stream himself interacting with his audience as part of his Just Chatting broadcasts, or playing a variety of games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Garena Free Fire, Valorant, Chained Together, or Virtual Casino.

Despite having garnered followers in the tens of thousands, Tota MC's average viewership went beyond a thousand only after his stint at Kai Cenat's Streamer University, quickly jumping to 10,000 to 20,000 average viewers in his broadcasts. His follower count also rose quickly, rising from nearly 60,000 to over 440,000 in a matter of a week.

Ad

Now, Tota MC has over 922,000 followers on the platform. Furthermore, after hosting broadcasts for over 1,709 hours, he has been watched for over 4.46 million hours in total throughout his career. The streamer primarily hosts his broadcasts in Portuguese.

Tota MC's participation in Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon event has been made for many viral moments. One of the most notable ones is meeting with American musician Akon, alongside Kai Cenat during the latter's Mafiathon 3 subathon. There, the two discussed Tota MC's influence in Brazil and Akon's affinity for the South American country.

Ad

Furthermore, Tota MC also recently taught Kai Cenat how to speak Portuguese during Mafiathon 3 as well. A video of the interaction has gone viral on Tota's channel, with the video attaining 225,000 views.

In other news, fans have been expressing concern for comedian Theo Von after he remarked that he was supposedly going through mental health struggles after his recent Netflix-organized performance reportedly went awry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More