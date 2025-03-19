How rich is MrBeast in 2025? YouTuber's net worth explored

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" is one of the most recognizable names within the online community. The content creator is often thought to be the first billionaire YouTuber. While his exact net worth is hard to pinpoint, Jimmy himself has stated that, at least "on paper," his Beast empire may well be worth over a billion dollars.

Ad

According to some verified sources such as celebritynetworth.com, MrBeast's total net worth in 2025 is listed to be around $1 billion. His monthly salary is estimated to be approximately $50 million.

Jimmy's net worth is believed to be around a billion (Image via celebritynetworth.com)

Has MrBeast confirmed himself to be a billionaire?

YouTube star MrBeast is the most prominent YouTuber on the platform, holding the title of the most-subscribed creator with over 375 million subscribers. Naturally, it's no surprise that he boasts a massive net worth.

Ad

Trending

According to an interview on Steven Barnett's The Diary of a CEO channel in February 2025, Jimmy briefly discussed his financial standing. When asked if he was indeed a billionaire, the YouTuber essentially responded affirmatively:

"On paper, yeah. But in my actual bank account, I have less than a million dollars, so..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The reason he stated that he has less than a million in his personal bank account is that he reinvests most of his earnings directly into his videos, as well as other ventures, including philanthropic work and business projects.

In the same podcast interview with Steven Barnett, he discussed how he views money as a tool for growing his business rather than merely a means of personal gain. He said:

"Money is a fuel to grow business...You find a business that you enjoy, better for Mother Nature, Earth, or people, and there you go, you have a fulfilled life...When I'm 70, I just don't wanna look back at have regrets."

Ad

In 2022, during a podcast on the FLAGRANT channel, he revealed that he was offered a billion dollars for his YouTube empire, which would have made him the youngest self-made billionaire at 23. He said:

"Well, I have. I have been offered a pretty crazy one. Umm... like, there's people, not like official term sheets, but you know? People like, that would actually like, be able to afford it. Like, 'Yeah, you know, a billion dollars, if we could own the channel and the companies, and stuff like that.' And I'm like, 'Oh! That sounds enticing! But I don't know if I want to work for my own YouTube channel.'"

Ad

Ad

(Timestamp: 02:55:12)

MrBeast is not just a YouTuber. His empire extends to various business ventures, including two food-related companies. He owns Feastables, a chocolate brand launched in 2023, and Lunchly, a ready-to-eat meal box brand he introduced in 2024 alongside Logan Paul and JJ "KSI."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback