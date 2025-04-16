How did Zias and B.Lou get so popular? Streamers' online career explored

  • home icon
By Abhimannu Das
Modified Apr 16, 2025 03:48 GMT
B.Lou and Zias are popular Just Chatting Twitch streamers (Image via Zias/YouTube)
Content creators Zik “Zias” and Brandon “B.Lou” have become a viral duo on Twitch and YouTube. They are known for their reaction content to music videos and discussions on hip-hop culture. Zias and B.Lou went viral in 2025 after releasing a diss track against popular rapper Aubrey “Drake.” The song was released in response to the artist mentioning B.Lou in his Universal Music Group (UMG) lawsuit.

While Zias started his YouTube channel in 2013, the other half of the popular duo did not appear in his content until 2017 in the music video B.Lou X THE RACE (LOUMIX). After the video went viral, the two content creators began appearing on each other’s channels for regular collaborations.

Zik has over five million subscribers on YouTube, but he no longer posts daily reaction videos. He focuses on livestreams with Brand Risk Boxing watch parties or collaborations with content creators like Maxwell “Plaqueboymax” and Dontai “ImDontai.”

B.Lou also has a YouTube channel named LOU WOP with over one million subscribers, but he has not posted any content since January 2025. Currently, the internet personality focuses on Twitch livestreams, where he has over 548,000 followers.

Zias and B.Lou’s Twitch career explored

The two content creators started livestreaming on Twitch on November 19, 2020. Usually, they go live in the Just Chatting category, where they watch music videos or talk to chat live. The duo’s Twitch career has been controversial due to frequent bans since Twitch has suspended the channel 11 times since 2021 for breaking the platform’s community guidelines.

One of the most notable suspensions was on October 29, 2023, when B.Lou tried to broadcast the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match while pretending to play a fighting game. The incident went viral on social media, leading to funny reactions from internet users.

Zias and B.Lou received their last ban on February 5, 2024, for livestreaming Adin Ross’ collaboration with Playboy Carti. Twitch banned the channel indefinitely and faced criticism, but it retracted the ban just two days later. Since the incident, the two content creators have steered away from livestreaming banned or copyrighted content.

On March 17, 2025, the two content creators had a viral moment on their livestream when a barber quoted $3,500 for a haircut. Zias hilariously ended the broadcast in shock after hearing the price.

B.Lou’s controversy with Drake

In Drake’s lawsuit against UMG, he alleged that the music studio allowed creators like Zias and B.Lou to monetize reactions to Kendrick Lamar’s song Not Like Us without facing copyright strikes. Zik responded to the allegations and claimed that UMG whitelisted the duo to react to the song upon request. B.Lou responded with a diss track against Drake titled Certified Pssy Boy.

The song got over 290,000 views on YouTube, and it blew up on social media. Content creator AkademiksTV shared the song on X and got over 2.7 million views. B.Lou responded to the X post saying, “That S**t Was A** Ngl (not gonna lie).”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA recently dropped a new music video with multiple easter eggs. It features a reference to Drake’s Nokia music video.

