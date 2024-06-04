Is Pokimane more popular than Valkyrae? Analyzing which streamer is more popular in 2024

Moroccan-Canadian streamer Imane "Pokimane" gained popularity on Twitch in 2017 due to her entertaining Fortnite livestreams. The 28-year-old then moved on to other games like Valorant and Among Us. She is a renowned figure in the gaming and streaming community but has had her fair share of controversies.

32-year-old Rachell "Valkyrae" has had a meteoric rise to fame in recent years. She began streaming on Twitch but signed an exclusive contract with YouTube in 2020. That year, she was the fastest-growing female streamer and the most-viewed female streamer overall. A co-owner of 100 Thieves, she plays a variety of games on her channel in 2024, including GTA V roleplay.

This article compares the two streamers to find out who is more popular in 2024.

Who has the most followers on social media - Pokimane or Valkyrae?

Both streamers are highly active on social media and post regularly to interact with their fanbase. Pokimane has 5.8 million followers on Instagram, while Valkyrae has 3.4 million followers. Based on these numbers, one can deduce that Pokimane is more popular on this platform. Imane also has a significantly higher amount of followers on X — 4.1 million compared to Valkyrae's 2.9 million.

However, it is interesting to note that Imane and Rae's posts on social media get similar impressions and engagement. While Pokimane has more followers, Valkyrae has a massive, dedicated fanbase that yields similar statistics.

Which streamer has more subscribers on streaming platforms?

Both streamers are active when it comes to live streaming. Imane only streams on Twitch and Rae on YouTube. Poki is mostly seen playing games like Valorant, reacting to media, and chatting with her audience. She has 9.3 million followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform and ranks 12th on the overall leaderboard based on her followers. On YouTube, she has 6.57 million subscribers; she uploads vlogs, life updates, Q&As, and more.

Before her contract with YouTube in 2020, Rachell streamed briefly on Twitch and amassed 1.1 million followers on the platform. In 2024, she streams and uploads on YouTube regularly. She has 4.04 million subscribers. She creates a wide range of content and has collaborated with many others in the streaming community for different events and creative endeavors.

Therefore, in terms of subscribers and followers on streaming platforms, Pokimane is more popular compared to Valkyrae.

Which streamer gets more viewers?

In the past year, Valkyrae has gained over 252 million views on her YouTube channel, while Poki has received 9.2 million views. Imane's Twitch streams fetch 250k-300k views, while Valkyrae's live streams have 150k-250k views.

Pokimane's YouTube stats (Image via ViewStats.com)

Valkyrae's YouTube stats (Image via ViewStats.com)

Based on these statistics, one can deduce that they perform similarly on their respective platforms when it comes to livestreams.

Who's more popular according to Google Trends?

Google Trends comparison between Pokimane and Valkyrae (Image via Google Trends)

While both Rae and Imane are popular on social media, "Pokimane" continues to be searched more on Google. On January 31, she hit her peak this year.

Thus, Pokimane is overall more popular than Valkyrae in 2024, despite Rae getting more views on YouTube.

Imane recently started her own podcast on Spotify. She also caused quite the stir on social media when she posted a cryptic tweet about leaving Twitch in January 2024.