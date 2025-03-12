Kai Cenat's association with Druski explored as comedian responds to recent allegations

Influencer and comedian Druski (real name Drew Desbordes) was recently trending online after his name was involved in a controversy following some serious allegations. Ashley Parham, who is involved in a legal battle against Sean "Diddy," accused Druski of sexual assault. The comedian has since taken to his socials to deny the accusations.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's community was quite active and kept close tabs on the issue. Druski has been a close associate of Cenat, with the two frequently collaborating. Most notably, he joined during the streamer's collaboration with actor Kevin Hart in June 2024. The trio was once again together during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 in November 2024.

Druski was also invited to Kai Cenat's 7 Days In event on Twitch. Additionally, he served as the mock referee during AMP's soccer match against Beta Squad.

What did Druski say about his allegations?

Druski is an extremely popular figure in the online scene, having gone viral for his skits and comedy performances. He has had major collaborations in the past, including one with Diddy in December 2020.

Recently, the comedian was accused of sexual assault by a woman named Ashley Parham, claiming Druski had drugged her and used baby oil on her.

Druski addressed the allegations on his Instagram Stories on March 10, 2025, denying the claims. He stated that when the accusations were originally made in 2018, he was not well-known in the influencer scene and would not have had the opportunity to be associated with Diddy at that time:

“This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018- I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.”

He also shared sympathy for those who were truly abused,

"My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives."

"Me, Kevin, and Druski are working on something" - Kai Cenat confirms future project

Despite the allegations, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has revealed he is working on a major project with Druski and Kevin Hart. While he hasn't provided details, he mentioned something big is in the works:

"I'm gonna go ahead and say it - me, Kevin, and Druski are working on something. These ni**as wanna leak sh*t, I ain't gonna say what it is but me, Kevin, and Druski are working on something very very very huge, very big."

Kevin Hart's team has not issued any response regarding the allegations against Druski.

