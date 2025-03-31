Loud Coringa's rise to fame: Exploring how he became #1 Portuguese Twitch streamer

Victor "Coringa" Augusto, also known as Loud Coringa, is a popular Brazilian content creator known for his Free Fire and Grand Theft Auto (GTA) content. His main YouTube channel has over 7.42 million subscribers, where he uploads FIFA, Minecraft, PUBG, and Free Fire content. The streamer plays Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Valorant, and other games on Twitch for his 6.4 million followers.

Coringa joined the Brazilian organization LOUD Esports in 2019 as an influencer and rebranded his channel. Based on hours watched, Twitchmetrics ranks him as the number one Portuguese-speaking streamer. Globally, the content creator takes the 15th spot.

Victor’s most popular YouTube upload is “THURZIN NA LOUD! ELE JA CHEGOU SENDO TROLADO“ with over 9.4 million views. In the video, he trolls LOUD Esports content creator Arthur “Thurzin” in Free Fire. On Twitch, the streamer helped popularize GTA roleplay (RP) content in the Brazilian community, and he has doubled his follower count since 2022.

Loud Coringa’s early career on YouTube

Loud Coringa started uploading videos in January 2019 and quickly became one of the top Free Fire YouTubers. Victor enjoyed the competitive grind and became the game's highest-ranked player in the world in just three months. LOUD Esports recognized his skills and signed him as a content creator in August of the same year.

In 2020, Victor created the Cortes LOUD Coringa YouTube channel, where he posts reaction content for over 500,000 subscribers. The content creator started posting Among Us content alongside Free Fire, and some videos gained over 2 million views.

Victor paused all Free Fire content in May 2024 to play other games and post vlogs. He dived into the first-person shooter Fragpunk but dropped the game after it didn't perform as well as his other videos. The content creator hasn't posted on his main channel since January 2025 but is still actively posting reaction content on his other account.

Loud Coringa’s success with GTA RP content

Loud Coringa's Twitch stats (Image via TwitchTracker)

With his YouTube channel focused on competitive Free Fire gameplay, Victor started a Twitch channel in 2020 to try other games. The NoPixel GTA server was gaining popularity then, and the streamer wanted to try it out.

Victor had a very successful start on Twitch, gaining over 850,000 followers by the end of 2020 and averaging over 30,000 concurrent viewers. A June 2021 livestream on the NoPixel server gained over 307,000 concurrent viewers, making it his most successful stream ever.

In 2023, the streamer secured the “Best Gamer” title at the Young Brazilian Award. The next year, LOUD promoted him to partner, alongside members like Matthew Ho, Vinicius Junior, and Jean Ortega.

Victor continues to be one of Twitch's most popular GTA RP streamers. 2025 is shaping up to be one of his biggest years yet, with the streamer gaining over 300,000 followers in three months.

