FragPunk Twitch Rivals: Start date, what to expect, and where to watch

The FragPunk Twitch Rivals event is set to begin on March 13, 2025, at 2 pm PT. It will include popular names like Shroud and TenZ, who are set to battle it out in this new FPS title from Bad Guitar Studio. With the variable nature of the game, it will be interesting to see two of the best mechanical players in action.

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about the FragPunk Twitch Rivals event.

Also read: FragPunk all weapons tierlist (March 2025)

More on the FragPunk Twitch Rivals event

Start date

The FragPunk Twitch Rivals event starts on March 13, 2025, at 2 pm PT. The two-day event will end on March 14 at 10 am PT. Fans can tune in at the scheduled times to catch the action.

What to expect from the event

With the inaugural FragPunk Twitch Rivals event, viewers can expect nothing short of epic, fast-paced action combined with pure mechanical skill. As popular names like Shroud and TenZ are set to compete, the event will definitely be an unforgettable experience for viewers.

Furthermore, players can expect to learn a plethora of new mechanics and interactions in the game, considering that they will be spectating the best of the best.

Apart from bragging rights, the rewards of the event have not been disclosed yet. However, as a viewer, you can expect certain exclusive drops throughout the duration of the event if they decide to follow the usual Twitch Rivals routine.

Check out: All Lancers in FragPunk

Where to watch the event

Fans can watch the event live by heading over to FragPunk’s official Twitch channel. The stream will go live on March 13, 2025, at 2 pm PT, and on March 14 at 10 am PT, respectively. Stay tuned to FragPunk’s official X account to keep yourself updated on any further proceedings as they are revealed before the start of the event.

That is everything there is to know about the Twitch Rivals Showdown for FragPunk. This will be the first of such events for the title and will hopefully live up to the hype of the game.

