FragPunk network connection error: Possible fixes and reasons

By Bhargav Ghosh
Modified Mar 07, 2025 02:04 GMT
FragPunk network connection issue fixes(Image via Bad Guitar Studio)
FragPunk network connection issue fixes (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

FragPunk is a fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter that officially launched on March 6, 2025, bringing intense action to PC and consoles. That said, if you’re struggling with connectivity problems in-game, don’t worry — you’re not alone. Similar issues have been encountered by many players, and there are many possible solutions.

Ad

This guide will break down the most common reasons behind network errors and walk you through possible solutions.

Note: The steps provided in this article serve as workarounds and aren't guaranteed to work for everyone.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Possible reasons for FragPunk network connection error

Numerous factors might contribute to network faults, making it challenging to identify the precise problem at hand. One of the most common causes is issues in network connectivity.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

You might not be able to connect if FragPunk servers are undergoing maintenance or are unavailable because of unforeseen outages. Your internet connection itself is another important consideration.

Potential fixes for FragPunk network connection error

If you’re constantly getting disconnected, lagging, or unable to join a match, try these possible fixes:

1) Check FragPunk Server Status

Before troubleshooting your network, check if the problem is on FragPunk’s end:

Ad
  • Visit FragPunk’s official website or social media channels for any announcements about server maintenance or outages.
  • Use third-party services like Downdetector to see if other players are reporting issues.
  • If the servers are down, unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until they’re back online.

2) Restart your router and device

Although it may seem like a simple procedure, this can fix a lot of short-term connectivity problems. Turn off your router/modem and wait for about 30 seconds before turning it back on. Restart your PC or console and try launching the game again.

Ad

Read more: FragPunk minimum and recommended system requirements

3) Update network drivers

Outdated drivers can cause network issues, especially for PC players:

  • Open Device Manager on Windows.
  • Expand network adapters and find your active connection.
  • Right-click and select Update Driver, then choose Search Automatically for Updated Drivers.

4) Check for ISP-related issues

Contact your ISP and ask if they’re experiencing any outages or if they use CGNAT, which can cause gaming connection issues. Try a Gaming VPN, as it can often help reroute your traffic for a more stable connection.

Ad

By following the steps, you should be able to resolve most connection issues and get back into the action. If none of these solutions work, you might want to contact FragPunk's support staff for additional help.

Also read: FragPunk Shard Clash game mode explained

For more articles surrounding the game, follow Sportskeeda:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी