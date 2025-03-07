FragPunk guide: All Shard Cards tier list

The FragPunk Shard Cards tier list will help players choose the best cards in the game. The new FPS from Bad Guitar Studio combines the shooter and strategy genres. It is a 5v5 hero shooter that allows players to modify the battlefield using unique cards, known as Shard Cards. These can adjust the rules for every round, each providing distinct effects.

Ad

The article brings a definitive Shard Cards tier list for FragPunk, ranking all the Shard Cards across different tiers. Read below to find out about the best cards in the game.

Note: This tier list solely reflects the author’s opinions.

FragPunk all Shard Cards tier list

FragPunk features 169 Shard Cards, each offering distinct modifications and power-ups for the in-game rounds. In every match, teams can choose three cards, which will dictate the gameplay for that specific round. Here is the complete FragPunk Shard Cards tier list:

Ad

Trending

S-tier

Offense Defense Shard Card in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

The Shard Cards in this category are the best ones players can pick in FragPunk. Here are all the S-tier Shards Cards:

Ad

Security Check: Doors expose enemies and emit alarm sounds.

Doors expose enemies and emit alarm sounds. Short Exposure: Expose effects don’t last long.

Expose effects don’t last long. Vampire Bullet : Add +Nx5% lifesteal to bullet damage.

: Add +Nx5% lifesteal to bullet damage. Superhuman: Increase healing, speed, and damage reduction from Skills by +Nx20%.

Increase healing, speed, and damage reduction from Skills by +Nx20%. Alert : Sense nearby enemies after not taking damage for a while.

: Sense nearby enemies after not taking damage for a while. Skill Vampire: Add +100% Lifesteal to skill damage.

Add +100% Lifesteal to skill damage. Skill Replenish: Skills that typically do not replenish do so, replenishing normally. However, Skills that replenish will do so at an accelerated rate.

Skills that typically do not replenish do so, replenishing normally. However, Skills that replenish will do so at an accelerated rate. Health Club: Max HP +25.

Max HP +25. Mass Cheetah: Movement speed +15%.

Movement speed +15%. Foot Dragging: Reduce enemy movement speed by -Nx3%.

Reduce enemy movement speed by -Nx3%. Quick Reload: Reduced reload time.

Reduced reload time. Plenty of Ammo: Mag size and ammo +Nx25%.

Mag size and ammo +Nx25%. Barrier Destruction: The preparation phase obstacles become removable.

The preparation phase obstacles become removable. Prosthetic Enhancements: Allied limbs are bulletproof.

Allied limbs are bulletproof. Morale Booster: HP and Skill uses are maxed after planting.

HP and Skill uses are maxed after planting. Maximum Overhealth: Heal up to an extra 25 Max HP.

Heal up to an extra 25 Max HP. Super Jump: When you land from a jump, your impact becomes massive, sending nearby enemies crashing to the ground.

When you land from a jump, your impact becomes massive, sending nearby enemies crashing to the ground. Sustained Crab Walk: Enemy players have to crouch after taking continuous damage.

Enemy players have to crouch after taking continuous damage. Swift Support: Teleport to a teammate’s side.

Teleport to a teammate’s side. Bullet Trade: Projectile Skills can be replenished with Primary Weapon ammo.

Projectile Skills can be replenished with Primary Weapon ammo. Offense Defense: Defenders and attackers are swapped.

Defenders and attackers are swapped. Site Deletion: Remove one target site randomly.

Remove one target site randomly. Medical Error: Enemies can't receive heals.

Enemies can't receive heals. Explosive Shot: Bullets explode on impact.

Bullets explode on impact. Freeze Bullet: Enemy movement speed -55% on hit.

Enemy movement speed -55% on hit. Bullet upgrade: Improve the Blaster, Flasher, Smoker, and Burner.

Improve the Blaster, Flasher, Smoker, and Burner. Eagle eyes: All enemies in line of sight are exposed.

All enemies in line of sight are exposed. Clone Tech: Teammates can pick the same Lancer.

Teammates can pick the same Lancer. Blade Master: Equip your team with the powerful Blaze sword, which offers enhanced protection against both bullets and melee attacks.

Equip your team with the powerful Blaze sword, which offers enhanced protection against both bullets and melee attacks. Bio-Warrior: Respawn as a zombie once.

Respawn as a zombie once. Squat Master: Max HP is increased every time you crouch.

Max HP is increased every time you crouch. Misfire: Every 5 seconds, a random enemy is forced to fire their gun.

Every 5 seconds, a random enemy is forced to fire their gun. Dullahans : Allied heads become invulnerable.

: Allied heads become invulnerable. Death’s Embrace: After damaging an enemy, a reaper appears behind them and damages all enemies in an area.

Ad

Also read: FP patch notes (March 6, 2025): Game modes, new Lancers, and new weapon updates

A-tier

Squat Defence Shard Card in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

These Shard Cards offer a more situational or secondary benefit, providing an alternative to the more powerful effects of S-tier cards. Here are all the A-tier Shards Cards in FragPunk:

Ad

Big Heads: Enemy heads are bigger.

Enemy heads are bigger. Full Moon: Gain Werewolf power where injured enemies leave tracks. Once 200 damage is dealt, further attacks deal damage over time.

Gain Werewolf power where injured enemies leave tracks. Once 200 damage is dealt, further attacks deal damage over time. Freestyle Placement: Attackers can plant the Converter anywhere, but it detonates after 40 seconds.

Attackers can plant the Converter anywhere, but it detonates after 40 seconds. Ricochet : Bullets can ricochet up to 3 times.

: Bullets can ricochet up to 3 times. Vampire Night: Gain Vampire powers that increase your max HP and give your bullets lifesteal. After 200 damage is dealt, you slowly regenerate HP.

Gain Vampire powers that increase your max HP and give your bullets lifesteal. After 200 damage is dealt, you slowly regenerate HP. Band-Aid Solution: Regain a small amount of HP when injured.

Regain a small amount of HP when injured. Weapon Enhancement: Enhance a random weapon of each type.

Enhance a random weapon of each type. Melon Rinds: Gain throwable melon, which makes enemies slip.

Gain throwable melon, which makes enemies slip. Clear Path: No doors on the level.

No doors on the level. Swift Resolution: Reduce match time by 30 seconds.

Reduce match time by 30 seconds. Black Hole Traps: Traps generate black holes when triggered.

Traps generate black holes when triggered. Toy Traps: Enemy Trap Damage -50%.

Enemy Trap Damage -50%. Mini Traps: Enemy Trap range -30%.

Enemy Trap range -30%. Stealthy Start: For 30 seconds after combat begins, you cannot be exposed.

For 30 seconds after combat begins, you cannot be exposed. Dr. Converter: Heal nearby allies when carrying the Converter.

Heal nearby allies when carrying the Converter. Headshot Master: Increases headshot damage +Nx10%.

Increases headshot damage +Nx10%. Take Your Time: Increase the time the Converter takes to explode by +Nx10s.

Increase the time the Converter takes to explode by +Nx10s. Long-term Investment: For every 7 seconds you’re alive, gain 0.1 Shard points.

For every 7 seconds you’re alive, gain 0.1 Shard points. Scan Reductions: Reduce range of enemy scanning skills by 50%.

Reduce range of enemy scanning skills by 50%. Efficient Conversion: Once planted, Converter timer -20 seconds.

Once planted, Converter timer -20 seconds. Blast Suits: Reduce damage from enemy explosions by -Nx20%.

Reduce damage from enemy explosions by -Nx20%. Skill Treasures: Treasures can now drop items that replenish Skill uses.

Treasures can now drop items that replenish Skill uses. Nerfed Site A: Reduce cover around A Site.

Reduce cover around A Site. Nerfed Site B: Reduce cover around B Site.

Reduce cover around B Site. Informant: Ping remaining enemies when scoring a kill.

Ping remaining enemies when scoring a kill. Close Havoc: Bullet damage +Nx10% at close range.

Bullet damage +Nx10% at close range. Time to Snipe: Bullet damage +Nx10% at long range.

Bullet damage +Nx10% at long range. Squat Defence: Crouching reduces recoil by 10% and increases damage reduction by 20%.

Crouching reduces recoil by 10% and increases damage reduction by 20%. Parting Flash: Release a blinding flashbang when you die.

Release a blinding flashbang when you die. Extra Converter: Add N extra Converters for attackers to pick up.

Add N extra Converters for attackers to pick up. Portable Detector: Detect enemy gadgets nearby.

Detect enemy gadgets nearby. Regenerative Therapy: Regain HP slowly after not taking damage for a while.

Regain HP slowly after not taking damage for a while. Extra Site: Add an extra target site.

Add an extra target site. Small Heads: Reduces the size of allied heads.

Ad

Also read: FP black screen issue on PC: Possible fixes and reason

B-tier

Eye of the Reaper Shard Card in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

These Shard Cards are not as good as the S- and A-tier cards. However, they still hold value and can be used during certain situations in the game. With that said, here are all the B-tier Shard Cards in FragPunk:

Ad

Homing Projectiles: Projectiles track enemies.

Projectiles track enemies. Flashy Projectiles: Projectiles release a flash when they first make contact with something.

Projectiles release a flash when they first make contact with something. Toxic Traps: Each ally gets one Toxic Trap they can set.

Each ally gets one Toxic Trap they can set. Psychic Defusing: Converter automatically starts defusing when a defender is nearby.

Converter automatically starts defusing when a defender is nearby. Smoke Shields: Increase your max HP by 15 by staying in smoke.

Increase your max HP by 15 by staying in smoke. A Main Ban: Block A Main with a destructible barricade.

Block A Main with a destructible barricade. B Main Ban: Block B Main with a destructible barricade.

Block B Main with a destructible barricade. A Short Ban: Block A Short with a destructible barricade.

Block A Short with a destructible barricade. B Short Ban : Block B Short with a destructible barricade.

: Block B Short with a destructible barricade. Inherit the Wind: Gift allies +1 skill uses when a teammate dies.

Gift allies +1 skill uses when a teammate dies. Origin Detection: Exposes the gadget owner for 2 seconds when the gadget is destroyed.

Exposes the gadget owner for 2 seconds when the gadget is destroyed. Deadly Rewind: Your last few bullets zip back into your gun when you reload, damaging enemies if they’re hit.

Your last few bullets zip back into your gun when you reload, damaging enemies if they’re hit. Full Fire Power: Loads all of your ammo into 1 mag.

Loads all of your ammo into 1 mag. Cure Shot: Shoot teammates to heal them.

Shoot teammates to heal them. Turtleback: Equip a turtle on your back that blocks bullets.

Equip a turtle on your back that blocks bullets. Bigger and Badder: Projectiles get bigger and do more damage as they fly.

Projectiles get bigger and do more damage as they fly. Emergency Evacuation: Increase movement speed by 20% when under attack.

Increase movement speed by 20% when under attack. Throw to Plant: The Converter plants itself when thrown into the target site.

The Converter plants itself when thrown into the target site. Life Saver: Teammates can be revived once via Soul Cores, but enemies can destroy them.

Teammates can be revived once via Soul Cores, but enemies can destroy them. Relocation: Defenders can relocate the Target Sites until the Converter is planted.

Defenders can relocate the Target Sites until the Converter is planted. Weapon Morph: Dropped weapons become turrets.

Dropped weapons become turrets. Piercing Bullet: Bullets can go through walls once.

Bullets can go through walls once. Superfly: Gain a double jump ability.

Gain a double jump ability. Eye of the Reaper: A planted Converter sends out a pulse that exposes nearby enemies.

A planted Converter sends out a pulse that exposes nearby enemies. Backup Weapon: Equip another primary to your secondary slot.

Equip another primary to your secondary slot. Airborne Justice: Higher fire rate and reload speed while airborne.

Higher fire rate and reload speed while airborne. Healing Site A: Create a healing zone at A healing Nx2 HP per second.

Create a healing zone at A healing Nx2 HP per second. Healing Site B: Create a healing zone at B healing Nx2 HP per second.

Create a healing zone at B healing Nx2 HP per second. Shotgun Charge: Aim-down-sights to charge shotgun shells for a massive damage boost.

Aim-down-sights to charge shotgun shells for a massive damage boost. Rapid Marksman Rifle: Reduce recoil and remove rate of fire limit with Marksman rifles.

Reduce recoil and remove rate of fire limit with Marksman rifles. Peace Treaty: Dropping your primary weapon grants you 70% damage reduction.

Dropping your primary weapon grants you 70% damage reduction. Tick Tock: After 1 minute, target sites are disabled and no more Converters can be planted - the attackers must defeat all defenders to win.

After 1 minute, target sites are disabled and no more Converters can be planted - the attackers must defeat all defenders to win. Return to Sender: When damaged for the first time, enemies are teleported to their spawn.

When damaged for the first time, enemies are teleported to their spawn. Mini Mags: Reduce enemy mag size by -Nx5%.

Ad

Also read: Is FragPunk crossplay?

C-tier

Chain Reaction Shard Card in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

These Shard Cards are neither too good nor too bad, either. It's just that they don't offer a significant advantage in the rounds. Here are all the C-tier Shard Cards in FragPunk:

Ad

Free For All: All weapons can be chosen for free once.

All weapons can be chosen for free once. Killstreak Bonus: Gain a +10% damage buff with each kill.

Gain a +10% damage buff with each kill. Chain Reaction: Create a lightning chain which damages enemies within 4 meters.

Create a lightning chain which damages enemies within 4 meters. Dibs : Treasures are only destructible for your team.

: Treasures are only destructible for your team. Quick Charge: Melee attack charge time - 50%.

Melee attack charge time - 50%. Bigger Bombs: Increase explosion range by +50%.

Increase explosion range by +50%. Holistic Deadicine: Regain Nx10% health on every kill.

Regain Nx10% health on every kill. Hold the Pass: Rapidly regain HP while standing on the bridge.

Rapidly regain HP while standing on the bridge. Drought: Drains on the map are dry.

Drains on the map are dry. High Ground: Bullet damage +Nx10% when higher than enemy.

Bullet damage +Nx10% when higher than enemy. Lucky Bullets: Fire an extra bullet in a random direction with every shot.

Fire an extra bullet in a random direction with every shot. Acrophobia: When the enemy is in the air, they get debuffed -50% damage for 2 seconds.

When the enemy is in the air, they get debuffed -50% damage for 2 seconds. Portal Malfunction: Disable map portals.

Disable map portals. Broken Bridge: Disable the bridge on the map.

Disable the bridge on the map. Weapon Ban: Ban a random primary weapon of each type.

Ban a random primary weapon of each type. Spreading Smoke: Smoke size +50%.

Smoke size +50%. Lingering Smoke: Smoke duration +100%.

Smoke duration +100%. Weak Jumps: Reduce enemy jump height by -Nx10%.

Reduce enemy jump height by -Nx10%. Endless Battle: Increase match time by 30 seconds.

Increase match time by 30 seconds. Quick Defuse: Reduce defusing time by 50%.

Reduce defusing time by 50%. Explosion Specialist: Explosive damage +Nx20%.

Explosive damage +Nx20%. Long Dash: Charged melee attack reach +Nx50%.

Charged melee attack reach +Nx50%. Large Bounty: Treasures drop double rewards.

Treasures drop double rewards. Dragon’s Breath: Shotguns deal extra fire damage.

Shotguns deal extra fire damage. Muscle Weakness: Enemy projectiles fall faster.

Enemy projectiles fall faster. Safety Glasses: Reduce blinding effects from enemies.

Reduce blinding effects from enemies. Misty Site A: A Site becomes misty.

A Site becomes misty. Misty Site B: B Site becomes misty.

B Site becomes misty. Stand Up Straight: Enemies can’t crouch or slide.

Enemies can’t crouch or slide. O Compassion : Players with a kill/death ratio of less than 1 gain 10% increased rate of fire and 25% damage reduction.

: Players with a kill/death ratio of less than 1 gain 10% increased rate of fire and 25% damage reduction. Hidden Cameras: Treasures transform into cameras you can look through.

Treasures transform into cameras you can look through. Rift Expansion: Enlarge the Target Site.

Enlarge the Target Site. Time-saving Skill: Using Skills reduces round time by 1 second per usage.

Using Skills reduces round time by 1 second per usage. Mission Bound: You cannot die while planting the Converter.

Ad

Read more: FragPunk all Lancers tier list (March 2025)

D-tier

Hud Remix Shard Card in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

These Shard Cards rank on the lowest tier and provide little to no strategic advantages. Hence, they can be avoided for the cards in the previous tiers. Here are all the cards in this tier:

Ad

Sustained Exposure: Enemies are exposed when taking sustained damage.

Enemies are exposed when taking sustained damage. Two-Way Portals: Map portals work in both directions.

Map portals work in both directions. Headache Vision: Getting hit by a headshot exposes your enemies.

Getting hit by a headshot exposes your enemies. Sustained Exposure: Enemies are exposed when taking sustained damage.

Enemies are exposed when taking sustained damage. Weapon or Life: Sacrifice your primary weapon to survive lethal damage once.

Sacrifice your primary weapon to survive lethal damage once. Prosthetic Eye : Throw one of your eyes as a camera but lose part of your vision.

: Throw one of your eyes as a camera but lose part of your vision. Roger, Roger: Spawn 2 combat bots on your team.

Spawn 2 combat bots on your team. Frozen Wasteland: Turn the map into snow and ice, allowing players to slide.

Turn the map into snow and ice, allowing players to slide. Birdman : Fall slower while aiming down sights.

: Fall slower while aiming down sights. Iron Head: Become immune to extra headshot damage.

Become immune to extra headshot damage. Invest in Future: Double Shard Point gain this round.

Double Shard Point gain this round. King of Eggs: Crouch for 10 seconds to lay an egg that heals for 50 HP.

Crouch for 10 seconds to lay an egg that heals for 50 HP. HUD Remix: Tear off your health bar and swap it with your target Lancer.

Tear off your health bar and swap it with your target Lancer. Whetstone: Melee hits on enemies and allies regain HP.

Melee hits on enemies and allies regain HP. Feinting Flash: Dropping your primary makes a flash.

Dropping your primary makes a flash. Fragile Converter: The Converter has 1500HP, but can be destroyed.

The Converter has 1500HP, but can be destroyed. Leader of the Dead: Spend your own HP to generate a zombie.

Spend your own HP to generate a zombie. Heavy Armor: A random ally gains a huge HP buff, but their damage is greatly reduced.

A random ally gains a huge HP buff, but their damage is greatly reduced. IP Theft: Destroying an enemy trap generates an identical allied trap.

Destroying an enemy trap generates an identical allied trap. Bad Knees: Enemies take fall damage.

Enemies take fall damage. Painful Motivation: Bullets can damage allies but increase their movement speed and fire rate.

Bullets can damage allies but increase their movement speed and fire rate. Dimensional Travel: All players can travel between two worlds; players in each world are invisible to each other.

All players can travel between two worlds; players in each world are invisible to each other. Close Quarters Combat: Both teams can only use melee weapons.

Both teams can only use melee weapons. Beauty Sleep: You can sleep to heal yourself.

You can sleep to heal yourself. Pull the plug: Disable all Shard Cards this round.

Disable all Shard Cards this round. Let Them Hear You: Increased movement speed when using voice chat.

Increased movement speed when using voice chat. Cloaking Plant: Spawn invisibility-giving stealth grass on defensive routes.

Spawn invisibility-giving stealth grass on defensive routes. Sprint Fire: Hipfire doesn’t interrupt sprinting.

Hipfire doesn’t interrupt sprinting. Guess Who?: Enemies can’t see bullet damage indicators.

Enemies can’t see bullet damage indicators. Reaper’s Scythe: Generate Reaper’s Scythe in your spawn.

Generate Reaper’s Scythe in your spawn. Equipment supply: All weapons gain one more use.

All weapons gain one more use. Hard Rain: Spawn heavy rain in a map and gain a water shield by staying in a rainy area.

Spawn heavy rain in a map and gain a water shield by staying in a rainy area. Stealth Novice: Enemies expose themselves when they enter and exit invisibility

Enemies expose themselves when they enter and exit invisibility Infernal Hounds: Each ally gets a fiery hound that follows and attacks enemies, exploding into an AoE fire pit

Ad

Read more: FragPunk minimum and recommended system requirements

That covers our Shard Cards tier list for FragPunk, that would allow gamers to get their picks for a definitive experience in Bad Guitar Studio's latest hero shooter.

Read more FragPunk articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.