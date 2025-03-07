FragPunk black screen issue on PC: Possible fixes and reason

FragPunk has been globally released, but some PC users are facing a black screen issue that negatively impacts their experience. This problem occurs when the game launches but gets stuck on a black screen instead of running as expected. Possible causes include corrupt files, outdated graphics drivers, incompatible PC specifications, and more.
Since there’s no definitive way to pinpoint the exact cause, resolving the issue requires a trial-and-error approach, where players must manually test different solutions to potentially fix the black screen problem in FragPunk on PC.
How to possibly fix the FragPunk black screen error on PC
Here are a few possible steps that you can try out to resolve the FragPunk black screen issue on PC.
1) Restart your Steam/Epic Games and PC
One of the simplest and most effective solutions is restarting Steam/Epic Games and your PC. Sometimes, a temporary glitch during the first launch can cause the black screen issue. However, this may not be a permanent problem. To rule out this possibility, completely close the client, restart your PC, and then relaunch the game to see if the issue is resolved.
2) Check for incompatible hardware
FragPunk has specific system requirements, and if your PC does not meet the minimum specs, the game may get stuck on a black screen and fail to launch. Before trying other solutions, ensure your hardware meets the following requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 TI / AMD RX 550 / Intel Arc A380
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 40 GB available space
3) Verify game file integrity
A major cause of the black screen issue is corrupted game files, which can result from interruptions during download or installation. Even a single corrupted file can cause problems. To verify and repair your game files on Steam:
- Go to your Steam game library.
- Right-click on FragPunk and select Properties.
- Click on Installed Files from the left panel.
- Select Verify integrity of game files.
To verify files on Epic Games:
- Open the Epic Games Launcher.
- Find FragPunk in your Epic Games Library.
- Click the three dots on the right side of the game.
- Select Manage.
- Click the Verify button.
4) Disable in-game overlays
Overlays from applications like Steam, Discord, and Nvidia can interfere with the game’s performance, causing issues like black screens. Disable all overlays and check if the problem is resolved.
5) Update your graphics driver
FragPunk is a newly released game and requires an updated graphics driver for optimal performance. If you are using an outdated driver, issues like black screens may occur. Ensure you have the latest graphics driver installed to potentially fix the issue.
6) Reinstall the game
If none of the above solutions work, the last resort is reinstalling the game. Since FragPunk is around 30 GB in size, reinstalling it should not take too long. If the issue persists even after reinstalling, consider reaching out to official support.
That covers all the potential solutions to resolve the FragPunk black screen issue on PC.
