How big is FragPunk? Download size explored

FragPunk is a new 5v5 FPS title by Bad Guitar Studios that introduces a unique twist in the classic hero shooter genre. It is set to release on March 6, 2025 at 7 pm Eastern Time on PC. Unfortunately, the console release has been indefinitely delayed due to some technical difficulties.

Players might be curious about FragPunk’s download size on PC, and what could be the expected size on consoles. On that note, here's the download size and recommended space required for the game.

Is FragPunk crossplay?

What is the download size of FragPunk on PC?

FragPunk takes 31.82 GB of storage space through Steam on PC. Here’s a summary of the current storage requirements for FragPunk:

Download size: 29.48 GB

29.48 GB After installation: 31.82 GB

31.82 GB Recommended free space: 40 GB

The game's system requirements on Steam recommends 40 GB of free space, likely for future updates, patches, and additional content that may be introduced later. As mentioned before, the console release has been delayed. However, the Xbox Store page of the game recommends 50 GB of free space, which indicates that the console version could be slightly bigger in size.

At launch, the game includes 13 heroes, over 20 weapons, and more than 150 Shard Cards, ensuring a high level of replayability. The game also features over 15 game modes, which likely contribute to its overall file size. Here are its system requirements:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 TI or AMD RX 550 or Intel Arc A380

Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 TI or AMD RX 550 or Intel Arc A380 Storage: 40 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD RX 5700XT or Intel Arc A750

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD RX 5700XT or Intel Arc A750 Storage: 40 GB available space

That's everything you need to know about FragPunk's download size and system requirements on PC. Do note that additional content over time may increase the required storage to run the game.

