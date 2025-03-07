FragPunk all Lancers tierlist (March 2025)

FragPunk is officially out and has been gaining traction among FPS fans. On its first day, it already reached the top ten on Steam Charts, with thousands of reviews. With a diverse roster of Lancers, knowing which ones excel in the current meta is crucial. Some Lancers dominate with powerful abilities, while others require more effort to be effective.

Ad

On that note, here is the tierlist of FragPunk Lancers, from best to worst.

Disclaimer: This ranking is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The contents of this article have been updated on March 7, 2025. The list is subject to change with the in-game meta in the future.

FragPunk tier list: All Lancers ranked from best to worst

The FragPunk tierlist has the following categories with S-tier being the best and C-tier being the worst:

Ad

Trending

S-tier: The best Lancers in the game currently, with minimal drawbacks.

The best Lancers in the game currently, with minimal drawbacks. A-tier: Lancers with great potential but requiring more skill or having minor weaknesses.

Lancers with great potential but requiring more skill or having minor weaknesses. B-tier: Decent picks that perform well but lack dominance.

Decent picks that perform well but lack dominance. C-tier: The weakest Lancers in the current meta, struggling to keep up with others.

Here's how the FragPunk Lancers tierlist looks like:

Tier Lancer S-Tier Broker, Kismet A-Tier Jaguar, Chum, Corona, Hollowpoint, Nitro B-Tier Serket, Pathojen, Zephyr C-Tier Spider, Sonar, Axon

Ad

S-tier

Broker (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

S-tier features the best Lancers in the current meta. Broker is an excellent all-arounder with a powerful rocket launcher and a smokescreen that offers cover for teammates. His versatile abilities allow for both aggressive and defensive plays.

Ad

Kismet is a top-tier choice with great precision and burst potential. His ability to control engagements through traps and direct damage makes him one of the best picks currently.

A-tier

Hollowpoint (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

Hollowpoint is a good recon Lancer with a railgun that senses enemies and a smokescreen that reveals hidden targets. Although powerful, her effectiveness depends on precise positioning and aim.

Ad

Jaguar thrives in tactical gameplay, setting traps and providing enemy vision. However, that makes him quite slow and less mobile as well. Similarly, Chum is a heavy utility character who is useful but lacks mobility.

Corona brings a mix of mobility and area control, which makes him a great choice for players who prefer offense. However, mastering him could be quite challenging. Nitro, on the other hand, is a great defense character with auto-turrets and a shield wall but requires good skills to play it well.

Ad

Also read: Is FragPunk crossplay?

B-tier

Serket (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

B-tier characters are pretty good in the right hands. However, there are much better options to pick above them. Serket and Zephyr offer good mobility and decent offensive capabilities but lack the dominance of S- and A-tier Lancers. Pathogen, on the other hand, has potential with crowd control abilities but falls short in terms of solo impact compared to higher-ranked characters.

Ad

C-tier

Axon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

Spider and Sonar seem unimpressive in the current meta. Spider’s abilities lack the punch needed to be impactful, while Sonar’s vision-based utility doesn’t compensate for his weak offense. Meanwhile, Axon generally struggles to make a strong impact against other Lancers with better tools — despite being capable of aggressive pushes — and also requires a good amount of time to master.

Ad

Do note that different characters offer unique experiences based on individual playstyles, and this tier list serves as a great starting point. If you want to read more about FragPunk, check out the Sportskeeda Esports Section.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.