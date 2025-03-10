FragPunk all weapons tierlist (March 2025)

FragPunk launched on March 6, 2025, introducing players to an expansive arsenal of weapons. With such a diverse selection, many players might be eager to discover which weapons stand out in the current meta. Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each weapon is crucial for maximizing in-game performance.

On that note, here's a tierlist of all primary weapons in FragPunk, from best to worst.

Disclaimer: This ranking is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The contents of this article have been updated on March 9, 2025. The list is subject to change with the in-game meta in the future.

FragPunk tierlist: Weapons ranked from best to worst

The weapons are categorized into tiers based on their performance, versatility, and impact in the current meta. Here's a breakdown of each tier:

S-tier: These weapons are considered the best in the game, offering exceptional performance with minimal flaws.

A-tier: These weapons have great potential but may have minor weaknesses.

B-tier: These weapons are decent picks that perform well but lack dominance.

C-tier: These are the weakest weapons in the current meta.

Here's how the FragPunk weapon tierlist for March 2025 looks like:

Tier Weapon S-tier Fever, Bad Reputation, Boom Broom A-tier Discipline, Resolver B-tier My Way, Highlife, Clampdown, Ghost Pepper C-tier Mad Dog-S, Bad Moon-S, Meat Maker

S-tier

Fever assault rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

The S-tier weapons are the most reliable ones in the game. The Fever assault rifle stands out due to its high headshot damage, making it a great choice for players who can manage its recoil.

Bad Reputation is a marksman rifle that offers high damage and is ideal for long-range engagements. It is very easy to handle, and aiming with it should not be a challenge for the majority of the players. Additionally, landing a headshot is a guaranteed kill with this weapon.

The Boom Boom shotgun could be a hot take, but it is arguably the best close-range weapon in the game. It provides continuous firepower and is capable of rapidly eliminating multiple enemies in a limited radius. If you like aggressive pushing, this is a great weapon of choice.

A-tier

Disciple assault rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

The A-tier weapons are great but not perfect and have some limitations. The Discipline assault rifle is really stable and easy to use. However, it has a lower damage than Fever, making it a great but not the best choice. The Resolver is the best sniper rifle in the game. It offers one-shot kills but requires precise aiming and good positioning.

B-tier

Ghost Pepper LMG (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

The B-tier weapons are good, but there are better options available. My Way, a light machine gun, features quick reloading and rapid firing. However, it has a slow firing rate for an LMG and is not reliable for long-range combat. Ghost Pepper is basically a slightly heavier version of My Way and has the same limitations.

Highlife is another LMG in the game, which is great for handling multiple enemies. It boasts a continuously increasing rate of fire, but at the start, it is quite slow. This is why it's only ideal for players who are holding specific angles, not for those who prefer to play offense.

The Clampdown submachine gun has one of the highest fire rates but very limited range. Moreover, it has a very small magazine and bouncy recoil that makes it difficult to aim.

C-tier

Meat Maker shotgun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

Mad Dog-S is a silenced SMG with a high fire rate. The weapon lacks versatality as it has a small magazine, very limited range, and underwhelming damage. Despite being a marksman rifle, Bad Moon-S does not provide enough stability and damage, which won't stand against high-tier weapons at all.

The Meat Maker pump shotgun has one of the smallest ranges and fire rates, which makes it one of the least useful weapons in the game.

Keep in mind that each weapon caters to a different playstyle, and this tierlist serves as a good starting point. If you want to read more about FragPunk, check out the Sportskeeda Esports Section.

