FragPunk debuts with strong player interest despite mixed reviews on Steam

FragPunk is officially out for PC users and has quickly garnered attention in the gaming community. Developed by Bad Guitar Studio, it introduces unique Shard Cards, that allow players to bend traditional combat. Despite receiving "Mixed" reviews on Steam, the game has attracted a good amount of player base and Twitch viewers on the first day of release.

Prior to its official release, the developers conducted a closed beta test from October 10, 2024 to October 21, 2024. This phase attracted over a million players and the game went trending on Steam. The beta's success likely helped build anticipation and contributed toward the strong debut numbers on March 6, 2025.

On that note, here are the first day statistics of FragPunk.

FragPunk gained strong player engagement despite mixed reviews

Upon its release, FragPunk achieved a peak concurrent player count of 63,958 on Steam and also secured a top 10 position on global Steam Charts, peaking at 7. Additionally, the game's popularity extended to streaming platforms, with Twitch viewership peaking at 152,274 viewers. The Steam page of the game, as of this writing, has over 70,000 followers, which has been growing constantly, reflecting sustained interest from the community.

The "Mixed" reviews on Steam suggest a divided player base. Statistically, around 33% out of 5,000 reviews are negative. Players have given various reasons, such as poor game mechanics, too many micro-transactions, and the requirement of real money to unlock Lancers.

The developers seem to be actively working to build a positive reputation by offering generous rewards and incentives. To celebrate its launch, they announced free lifetime battle pass giveaway, in-game events, and free cosmetic items, as well. FragPunk has also introduced the Launch Content Creation Event featuring $370,000 cash prize, 300,000 CD keys, and additional lifetime battle passes.

At launch, the game offers a diverse array of content to engage players. Currently, it has over 100 Shard Cards, 10 game modes, and 13 Lancers. The developers have committed to expanding this content with upcoming updates, promising new cards, maps, and modes to continually enrich the gaming experience.

It will be interesting to observe if these efforts translate into more positive reviews on Steam in the future.

