How to unlock Ranked Shard Cards in FragPunk

Like most competitive shooters, FragPunk also has a ranked system where you can test your skills and climb the ranks. Besides just ranking up, you can also earn Ranked Shard Cards, which serve as proof of your achievements in the mode. These can also be exchanged for in-game rewards. If you're diving into FragPunk's competitive scene, unlocking Ranked Shard Cards is a key part of the journey.

These cards showcase your progress and can be used for exclusive rewards as well. However, before you can start earning them, you'll need to unlock the Ranked Mode. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Ranked Shard Cards.

How to get FragPunk's Ranked Shard Cards

Ranked play in FragPunk isn't available immediately after you begin playing the game. You'll need to level up your account to Level 30 before you can access the competitive queue. This won't take too long. Just play a few hours of Shard Clash matches, perform well, and you’ll hit Level 30 in no time.

Once you've fulfilled the requirement, Ranked Mode will be accessible from the main menu. Ranked Shard Cards can be earned by participating in Ranked Matches and progressing through the competitive ranks. Here’s how you can unlock the cards:

The FragPunk ranked system follows a familiar structure seen in other competitive shooters. You'll start by playing five placement matches to determine your initial rank.

Then, you’ll need to win matches and earn Rank Points (RP) to progress.

Ranked Shard Cards are awarded when you reach certain rank milestones.

Each promotion grants you a set number of Ranked Shard Cards, with higher ranks offering more rewards.

For players who reach Diamond or higher, ranked play becomes more strategic.

The Shard Clash Advanced queue introduces Card Captain selection, pick/bans, and extended rounds (up to 11 rounds). Performing well in these matches will grant additional Ranked Shard Cards.

Throughout each season, FragPunk offers Ranked Challenges that reward extra Shard Cards for completing specific tasks. These include maintaining a streak of five consecutive matches, having a high K/D ratio, playing a certain number of ranked matches, and so on.

At the end of a ranked season, players receive bonus Ranked Shard Cards based on their highest achieved rank. The better you perform throughout the season, the more rewards you’ll earn.

Once you've collected Ranked Shard Cards, you can use them to unlock exclusive ranked-themed cosmetics, enhance your profile showcase, or even exchange them for rare in-game rewards in the Ranked Store.

By leveling up to unlock Ranked Mode, competing in matches, and completing challenges, you’ll steadily build your collection of Ranked Shard Cards. Keep grinding, strategize your plays, and climb the ladder to Punkmaster.

