  Adin Ross claims HasanAbi criticizes Kick because they didn't offer him enough money to join the platform

Adin Ross claims HasanAbi criticizes Kick because they didn't offer him enough money to join the platform

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 08, 2025 09:50 GMT
Adin Ross claims HasanAbi criticizes Kick because they didn
Adin Ross explains why he believes HasanAbi criticizes Kick (Image via @adinross and @hasandpiker/Instagram)

Adin Ross has alleged that Hasan "HasanAbi" is critical of Kick because the Stake-backed platform supposedly did not offer him enough money to join. During a livestream on August 8, 2025, Adin Ross reacted to a two-minute-41-second video posted on X, in which HasanAbi claimed that "an entire generation was ruined" while discussing the cryptocurrency gambling platform Stake.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction with Kick streamers, saying that the livestreaming platform "created an entire generation of s**theads":

"Kick created an entire generation of s**theads. Okay? Kick streamers have irreparably caused damage to the collective psyche of the youth. Okay? People just behaving in the worst ways possible with no repercussions whatsoever. And actually getting benefits out of behaving in the worst ways possible in broad daylight, in public."
Adin Ross decided to "leak" supposed details about a situation, claiming that HasanAbi was interested in joining Kick, and the livestreaming platform offered him a contract that included a no-gambling clause.

While suggesting that the Turkish-American personality criticizes the Twitch competitor because he was not offered enough money, Ross said:

"So, here's what I'm going to leak about Hasan - I'm not going to say when, I'm not going to say how, I'm not going to say what, Hasan wanted to come to Kick in the very beginning. They offered him an amount that he didn't like it, obviously, because you're not worth that much. It's a no-gambling. And, that's the truth. You're mad as f**k that Kick is working. Hasan, how could you talk about Kick communities and Kick creators being the toxic and the cancer?"
"You're a terrorist, you don't even like America" - Adin Ross says HasanAbi "brainwashes" his audience

After claiming that HasanAbi supposedly wanted to join Kick during the platform's inception, Adin Ross shared some rather strong opinions about the political commentator, saying that he "brainwashes" his audience.

The Florida native added:

"Bro, what you preach to your community, they're brainwashed by you, bro. You live in a $5 million house. You buy nice clothes. You buy designer. You buy jewelry. You buy everything you want to do. You never donate to anything that you preach and all this stuff. You contradict yourself every time. You're a terrorist, you don't even like America. He doesn't, chat. He really, really, doesn't. I'm just being real. He doesn't! Okay?"
Readers can access Adin Ross' Kick VOD by clicking here [Timestamp - 00:15:19].

Felix "xQc" also responded to HasanAbi's recent comments about Kick streamers by saying that the 33-year-old "shuts down ideas that aren't left or radicalized left."

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

