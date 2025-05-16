Adin Ross claims Sapnap's performance on Kick is why the platform doesn't offer deals anymore while responding to SoLLUMINATI

A clip of Adin Ross claiming Sapnap is to blame for Kick not handing out deals to streamers has been going viral on social media after it was shared on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail on May 16, 2025. The clip is from Adin's Kick broadcast from May 15, where he was responding to Twitch streamer SoLLUMINATI. The latter was talking about why he would not be moving to Kick because of no extra incentives, like a contract.

After listening to SoLLUMINATI, Adin Ross proclaimed that the reason Kick does not offer deals anymore is because Sapnap "f**ked it up":

"SoLLUMINATI, that's actually literally why they don't give deals anymore. I'm not even joking, 'cus I ain't going to lie, Sapnap f**ked it up, bro. He f**ked it up for everyone, bro. I ain't going to lie, I don't give a f**k. He did bro, he f**ked it up for everyone."

Ross went on to claim that it was because Sapnap had supposedly signed a multi-million dollar deal with Kick when he joined in 2023, but only pulled "500 viewers":

"That motherf**ker signed a multi-million dollar deal to pull off 500 viewers, bro. Like, what the f**k bro."

SoLLUMINATI addresses Adin Ross, says Kick needs to pay streamers to move from Twitch

Adin Ross's claims about Sapnap messing up Kick deals came in response to him watching a clip on X featuring SoLLUMINATI. In the said clip from X user @clippedszn, SoLLUMINATI insinuated that Kick must pay streamers on Twitch to move to its platform, claiming that no one would do it for free:

"Bro Adin, my ni**a, what the f**k you all got going on on Kick? Ain't nobody just going to walk to Kick for free, ni**a. You've got to cut a piece of that steak, ni**a, simple! Ni**a, you talking about me bringing the culture over there, it's bigger than me just coming over there freely from zero followers and grinding."

SoLLUMINATI also stated how much growth he has been seeing on Twitch:

"Do you see how much I've got going on my ni**a? Ni**a we lit! I come over there bringing my voice over there to Kick, make ni**as make their accounts really stick over there. Ni**a, we're growing massively on Twitch, and we're about to merge it with YouTube, and I'm about to merge it with TikTok."

He went on to acknowledge Kick's strengths, praising its partner program, but claimed that despite paying better than Twitch, it was easier for people to grow an audience on the Amazon-owned platform because everybody uses it:

"I f**k with Kick, you all have got that payment program, you've got all this sh*t. You all pay way better than Twitch. But bro, like I told you, everybody is right here on Twitch. Everybody is in Just Chatting. Ni**a, you're getting four, five thousand followers a day. It's easier on Twitch, obviously, no matter who you are."

SoLLUMINATI noted that even if Adin Ross and the website's management might have made bad decisions in the past, they need to invest to incentivize people to start grinding on their platform:

"I know you all made some bad business deals in the past, but you all ni**as need to start investing, because sh*t is about to take off, seriously. And nobody is just going to walk and start grinding for free on your sh*t. It's not even possible. That's why I said, 'How are you all going to get ni**as to get over there?'"

He concluded his message to Adin Ross and stated that they would have to "try a little harder" to get the "whole culture" on their website:

"I see you all got Akademiks. That's cute! But bro, you're talking about bringing the culture. The whole culture? To our people's going like, 'We're on Kick now. We ain't on Twitch, we're on Kick now.'? Bro, you got to try a little harder than that my guy."

SoLLUMINATI has expressed doubts regarding his future at Twitch, and has previously stated that Adin Ross reached out to him regarding livestreaming on Kick. However, as it stands, the streamer seems to be unwilling to change platforms without a deal.

