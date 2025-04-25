DDG expresses reluctance in signing Kick deal, explains why he can't leave Twitch

Musical artist and Twitch streamer Darryl "DDG" has opened up about supposedly receiving from rival streaming platform Kick. The rapper initially did not mention the website by name, referring to them as "the green folks" in a clip that has garnered much attention after being shared on social media platforms on April 25, 2025. Later on, he specifically gave his reason on why he would not want to move to Kick right now.

While streaming, DDG insinuated that Stake-backed Kick had approached him for a deal and referenced the gambling streams prevalent on the platform. The streamer said:

"I ain't going to lie to you all, I am getting hit up by the green folks. The green folks, you know? I don't know if it's TOS to say it or not, but the green folks have been hitting me up. I'm like damn, I wouldn't mind no 1 am little gamble gamble."

However, DDG said that he could not leave Twitch at this moment due to his current momentum, claiming that doing so would be career suicide:

"I am not stupid, you all, you don't got to say no. I am not going to ruin the momentum that I got on Twitch. To move for a different platform right now is career suicide. I am very aware of that."

DDG proclaims he doesn't want to do the same content on Twitch and Kick

DDG explained that he is interested in gambling on stream and show a different side of himself to his audience. The streamer noted how he would not be able to do it on Twitch and said:

"But if I can gamble gamble, I will be winning, you know what I'm saying? Just some cool little gambling, a different little aspect of me that I can't do on Twitch. You feel me?"

The rapper went on to claim that he wouldn't want to do a similar type of content on Kick and Twitch, before raising questions about multistreaming:

"But I wouldn't want to the same kind of content I do on Twitch, on Kick. I wouldn't want to do that. Oh sh*t, I said the K word, no. But I think I wouldn't mind doing, oh do people do multi-streams?"

Kick has started a multi-streaming feature that allows streamers in the Creator Program to go live simultaneously on different platforms. However, it has some caveats when it comes to monetization.

