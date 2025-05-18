Amouranth tears up on Kick stream after accusing her husband of coercing her into signing a postnuptial agreement

A clip of Twitch and Kick streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" crying while accusing her husband Nick Lee of coercing her into signing a postnuptial agreement has gone viral on May 18, 2025. The clip is from her latest livestream on Kick from the same date, roughly a week since the couple's argument on a broadcast made headlines online.

In the May 18 stream, Amouranth directly accused Nick Lee of coercing her into signing a postnuptial agreement and claimed that he had been leveraging her animals to do so:

"I think you're full of sh*t is what I think and you did coerce me. You absolutely coerced me into signing- because every time you get upset, you talk about leveraging my animals and that moves me to almost insanity because I am desperate to not lose them."

The Kick streamer was very emotionally charged and, while sobbing, reiterated that her husband had allegedly been coercing her:

"And so you tell me that if I sign the postnuptial, you'd stop doing that. So, 100% you are coercing me!"

Nick Lee, however, countered her by asking her if she had evidence to back up her claims:

"And do you have any evidence that I've said that?"

Amouranth promptly replied and accused him of admitting to the alleged coercion during the Kick stream:

"You just admitted it today, you dumba**! I have this on stream."

Lee denied the accusation, saying:

"I have never admitted that."

Amouranth and Nick Lee fought on Kick stream a week ago

As mentioned, this is not the first time that the Kick streamer has fought with her husband on a live broadcast. Earlier this month, on May 11, 2025, various clips from a broadcast were shared on social media, showcasing the couple in a heated exchange that went on for several hours.

The argument was long, with both parties calling each other out for various reasons. A particularly viral clip showcased Nick Lee accusing Amouranth of supposedly cheating on him by kissing another man during their relationship, while the Kick streamer denied the accusations and called Lee "unhinged."

Amouranth and Nick Lee's marriage became public information a couple of years ago, when she went live on Twitch and accused him of being abusive. Regardless, the couple has stayed together through the years, and Nick made his first appearance with her after the robbery incident earlier this year.

